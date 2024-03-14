Open this photo in gallery: Sobeys store in the St. John's metro area Friday, March 8, 2024.Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. reported comparable sales growth and declining adjusted profits in its third quarter, as the grocer continues to compete for price-conscious shoppers.

For months, retailers have been noting a shift in consumer habits, as people feeling the sting of inflation – particularly in grocery prices – have shopped more often at discount stores and opted for cheaper private-label goods over big brands.

Compared to its rivals Loblaw and Metro, a smaller percentage of Empire’s store network is in discount. The company has already converted some Sobeys and Safeway stores in western Canada to the discount FreshCo banner, and now operates 47 discount stores in the west. Empire plans to renovate 20 to 25 per cent of its stores over the next three years, and to continue expanding its discount stores.

“Our team delivered solid results, in line with our expectations, given a cautious consumer navigating the impacts of higher interest rates,” Empire president and chief executive officer Michael Medline said in a statement on Thursday.

The Stellarton, N.S.-based grocer reported on Thursday that its net earnings grew to $134.2-million or 54 cents per share in its third quarter ended Feb. 3, compared to $125.7-million or 49 cents per share in the same period the previous year.

However, the results were impacted by $39.1-million in costs that the company recorded in the prior year, related to a cybersecurity breach that hit the company in November of 2022. Empire has so far recovered $15.5-million in cybersecurity insurance related to the breach this fiscal year, and expects further insurance recoveries in its fourth quarter.

In the third quarter of this year, earnings were also impacted by $18.8-million in charges related to restructuring, which included changes in the leadership team and in the company’s organizational structure.

Excluding these factors, Empire reported that adjusted net earnings were $153.1-million or 62 cents per share, down 7 per cent compared to the prior year.

Empire’s sales were roughly flat, growing by 0.1 per cent to nearly $7.5-billion in the quarter. While its grocery sales grew, fuel sales decreased on a year-over-year basis, partly because of the company’s sale of gas stations in Western Canada last July.

Same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not linked to new store openings – grew by 1.9 per cent in the quarter, excluding fuel sales.

Grocers have faced significant political and public pressure over rising grocery prices. While food inflation has slowed down significantly – prices rose at an annual rate of 3.4 per cent in January, compared to 4.7 per cent the month before – the cost of groceries remains much higher than just a couple of years ago.

Empire reported that its internal measures show that food inflation at its stores was lower than the food price growth tracked by Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index. The company recently launched a new program that either lowered or froze prices on roughly 1,000 items at its stores.