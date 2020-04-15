 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Sobeys’ parent company sees sales jump as restaurants close, Canadians stay home

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax, in a file photo.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Sobeys’ parent company​ has reported that sales at its stores have grown significantly, as restaurants have shut their doors and Canadians stayed at home to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Empire Company Ltd. reported on Wednesday that same-store sales – an important retail industry metric that measures sales at stores open more than a year – grew by 37 per cent in the four weeks starting March 8, compared to the same time last year. In the two weeks before Easter, sales were up 24 per cent. Empire owns grocery banners including Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo and IGA. The sales numbers do not include fuel sales at locations where Empire has gas stations. Fuel sales have decreased 40 per cent since March 1, the company reported.

It's the first Canadian grocer to put a number on the sales growth that the sector has seen as a result of higher traffic to the stores. Consumers have responded to the pandemic by stocking up on essential goods, and meals cooked at home have accounted for a much higher share of people's food consumption than usual.

The impact on the sector will become even clearer in the coming weeks: Metro Inc. is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings next Wednesday, and Loblaw Companies Ltd. will do so the week after. Both will capture the first three months of the year and should show further details of the business impact resulting from sweeping changes in food-buying patterns

Empire also announced on Wednesday that it has moved up the launch of its e-commerce grocery delivery service, Voilà, and will begin testing the service in the Greater Toronto Area the week after next. The company’s existing e-commerce services, through IGA in Quebec and Thrifty in B.C., have seen significant increases in orders.

According to Empire, the higher sales trend began on Feb. 28, and accelerated starting on March 8. Growth slowed somewhat starting around March 22, but sales still remained significantly higher than the same period last year.

Initially, as people prepared for new rules asking them to distance from others and shelter at home, demand at the grocery stores was dominated by shelf-stable products, Empire reported. More recently, the mix of product purchases has been more balanced, with more fresh food purchases, but demand remains high for items such as cleaning products, canned goods and products related to baking such as flour.

"In these unprecedented times, it is too early to forecast sales in the medium term, but management anticipates a percentage of consumption will shift from restaurants and hospitality businesses to grocery stores for as long as stay-at-home restrictions remain in force," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, grocers have attempted to reassure Canadians that food supply chains are secure, even as some shelves were cleared out at many stores and long lines caused consumers to worry. On Wednesday, Empire reiterated that its supply chain "has been resilient to date," and thanked suppliers for working with the company to improve its ability to restock shelves faster.

The company also repeated an assertion that it is working to keep food prices relatively stable, even as costs have increased.

Like other grocers, Empire has increased pay for staffers working in its stores who are being asked to do more because of new cleaning procedures, and who are exposed to a large number of people every day. Empire has temporarily hired more than 8,000 people over the past six weeks. Most stores across the sector have also invested in protective gear for employees, such as installing plexiglass shields at checkouts. The higher pay, along with these other expenses, have increased Empire's costs by an estimated $80- to $90-million in Empire's fourth quarter, the company reported.

With construction on hold, real estate projects such as building new Farm Boy and FreshCo stores, have been put on hold. That has decreased the company's capital spending by an estimated $25- to $50-million in the quarter.

Empire had intended to announce its next three-year strategy in May, but will delay that planning announcement.

With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus pandemic, personal finance columnist Rob Carrick offers some tips on how to deal with creditors and make a bare-bones budget. The Globe and Mail

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

