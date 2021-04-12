Sobeys reinstates lockdown bonus for front-line workers

Canada’s second-largest grocery retailer is reinstating a lockdown bonus for workers in areas with renewed stay-at-home orders.
Sobeys Inc. EMP-A-T says the pay bump is “the right thing to do” and that it will run until the end of mandated lockdowns or until the company determines based on “ever-changing circumstances.”
The company says the bonus is a temporary program that rewards employees for the amount of time they work during the lockdown period.
Sobeys says the more an employee works during the government-mandated lockdown the more they earn, ranging from $10 to $100 more a week.
For example, an employee that works a 40-hour work week would earn a $100 bonus that week.
The company says the bonus is being paid to front-line workers at Sobeys, Foodland, FreshCo, Farm Boy, Voila by Sobeys, retail support centre employees and certain IGA locations in locked down regions of Quebec.