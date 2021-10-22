Investor relations software provider Q4 Inc. has slashed the size and pricing of its initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange after weaker than expected demand from investors.

The company is set to announce Friday it has raised $100-million at an offering price of $12 a share, a source familiar with the matter told the Globe and Mail. That’s sharply lower than the $14 to $17.50 range the company had set earlier this month when it revived its IPO, originally slated for this past June, with an intention of raising $150-million. The stock begins trading Monday under the ticker QFOR.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The price on the deal does fall within the original $10.50 to $13 range the company had set in June when it first filed to go public. Q4 delayed the offering at the time after one of its business partners, shareholder communications company Broadridge Financial Solutions Corp., served notice during the process it wanted to renegotiate a contract over a nascent virtual shareholder meeting product the companies had developed in partnership. Q4 decided to hold off going public until after the matter was settled; the parties ultimately agreed to terminate the partnership and Q4 stopped offering the product.

With the IPO window reopening this fall, and on the heels of a successful IPO by Vancouver decision analytics software maker Copperleaf Technologies Inc., Q4 returned to market two weeks ago, filing an updated prospectus disclosing the end of the Broadridge relationship – and upping the price range.

Q4′s was coming to market during a busy fall for Canadian tech IPOs on the TSX. three companies – E Automotive Inc., D2L Corp. and Sharethrough Inc. – set price ranges for their impending IPOs this week, and Propel Holdings Inc. began trading Wednesday after raising $60-million in its TSX IPO. Canada’s senior exchange has also seen a record run of new tech issues dating to July 2020; 16 Canadian tech companies have completed IPOs in that time. That compares to just 12 in the 11 years ended December 2019.

But the stock performance of the new crop of tech stocks has been uneven. Legal software provider Dye & Durham Ltd., which kicked things off with its July, 2020, IPO, payments provider Nuvei Corp. and cybersecurity company Magnet Forensics Inc. all saw their stocks soar.

But a Globe and Mail analysis published earlier this week showed the average return for a tech sector IPO in the past year was minus 2.4 per cent. Many are trading well below their issue price, including telemedicine providers Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. and MindBeacon Holdings Inc., digital media company BBTV Holdings Inc. and farming technology seller Farmers Edge Inc.

Several other Canadian IPOs struggled this year. Aerospace technology builder MDA Ltd., and non-tech companies Boat Rocker Media Inc. and ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. had to cut their offering sizes and prices to complete their IPOs. Vendasta Technologies Inc., which sells digital tools to small businesses, and LED lighting maker LMPG Inc. pulled their offerings in the face of lower-than-expected demand (Vendasta completed a private financing instead). Uncertain market conditions weighed on others that had considered going public but decided to wait, including telemedicine provider Maple Corp.

