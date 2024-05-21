Solaris abandons proposed financing with Chinese firm after deal stalled in national security review

Open this photo in gallery: Solaris had planned to use the funds to advance its early stage Warintza copper project in Ecuador. Copper, alongside nickel, lithium and graphite, is used in electric vehicle batteries and other lower carbon energy sources.PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty Images

Canadian critical minerals company Solaris Resources Inc. has called off its financing deal with China’s Zijin Mining Group after failing to receive regulatory approval from Ottawa, which had been vetting the deal on national security.

Vancouver-based Solaris in January said that Zijin was paying $130-million for a 15-per-cent stake in the company.

Solaris had planned to use the funds to advance its early stage Warintza copper project in Ecuador. If the deal had been approved, Zijin would have been entitled to a seat on the board, thus giving it influence over the strategic direction of the Canadian mining company. Copper, alongside nickel, lithium and graphite, is used in electric vehicle batteries and other lower carbon energy sources.

Federal industry minister François-Philippe Champagne in late 2022 said that he would only allow Chinese companies to finance Canadian critical minerals companies on an exceptional basis. Ottawa tightened the rules around investment into the critical minerals sector in large part because China has become so powerful in controlling the supply chain of many critical minerals, particularly battery metals like lithium, cobalt and graphite.

Despite the broader political environment, Solaris had been confident the deal with Zijin would grain approval. Since its copper project was located abroad, and not in Canada, involved Zijin taking a minority stake, as opposed to buying the entire company, and the transaction was in copper, and not a higher sensitivity mineral such as lithium and graphite, Solaris signalled to its investors that the deal would likely be approved.

On Tuesday, after voluntary walking away from the pact with Zijin, Solaris criticized the federal government, saying in a release that since the deal couldn’t be completed in a reasonable timeframe it “signals that Canada’s critical minerals policy is counterproductive in relation to foreign assets.”

Mr. Champagne has made it clear on several occasions that it isn’t only financing deals involving critical mineral projects in Canada that receive scrutiny in a national security review, but also companies with assets abroad. In late 2022, he ordered Chinese divestment from several Canadian critical minerals companies which had projects overseas. Meantime in March, SRG Mining Inc. which owns a graphite project in Africa, called off a proposed $16.9-million financing deal with a privately held China-based company after Mr. Champagne publicly chastised the Quebec graphite company for attempting to redomicile in order to skirt a national security review regarding the agreement.

Last week, the United States. and Canada started jointly investing directly in Canadian critical minerals companies in an attempt to bolster North American supply chains. The U.S. last week also imposed new tariffs on imports of Chinese critical minerals, calling out China for its unfair trade practices.The nickel market, in particular, has been devastated this year by an onslaught of China-controlled production coming out of Indonesia.

U.S. tariffs for a long list of critical minerals including graphite, ferro-nickel, cobalt, aluminum, chromium and tantalum are rising from zero per cent to 25 per cent on Chinese imports into the country.