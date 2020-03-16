South African inquiry finds ‘manipulation’ by former company of FinDev head

A South African company chaired by the current head of Canada’s international development bank was involved in an attempt at stock-market manipulation in 2018, an official inquiry has found.
The inquiry’s 995-page report, released by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, found a series of improprieties in the loans and investments of the state-run Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which invests the pension assets of South Africa’s government employees.
One of the transactions named in the report was an attempted stock listing by Sagarmatha Technologies Ltd., supported by a secret agreement signed by the PIC’s chief executive officer. The chairman of Sagarmatha at the time was Paul Lamontagne, who is today the managing director of FinDev Canada, the federal government’s development finance institution.
The report does not name Mr. Lamontagne, but it criticizes the PIC and Sagarmatha for a secret deal that would have allowed the company to list its shares at a price almost five times higher than what the PIC would pay and almost six times higher than the PIC’s internal valuation of the shares.
“The differentiated pricing proposed at the listing of Sagarmatha is clearly market manipulation and would not have been tolerated by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange if they were aware that this was happening,” the report says.
A spokesperson for FinDev, responding to questions from The Globe and Mail, said Mr. Lamontagne had “followed all due procedures with internal and external parties for all matters, including valuations,” during his time at Sagarmatha.
Angela Rodriguez said Mr. Lamontagne “has not faced any questions about his brief role at Sagarmatha Technologies, nor has he been accused of any wrongdoing or been [the] subject of any legal inquiries.”
FinDev, launched by Finance Minister Bill Morneau in his 2017 budget and given $300-million in federal seed capital, has been lauded by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as one of the “tools for the modern era” in fighting poverty in the developing world. It has announced more than $120-million in financing to supplement Canada’s traditional foreign aid.
FinDev is a subsidiary of Export Development Canada, which appointed Mr. Lamontagne as head of the new bank in late 2017, while he was leading Sagarmatha, a money-losing conglomeration of online businesses and media interests.
An EDC spokeswoman, Jessica Draker, told The Globe that the agency will need time to review the report of the South African inquiry.
Ryan Nearing, press secretary for International Trade Minister Mary Ng, the minister responsible for the EDC, told The Globe that FinDev appointments are made independently of the government.
Mr. Lamontagne was Sagarmatha’s CEO for two months in late 2017, then became its chairman until July, 2018. During his tenure as CEO, he described the company as “the Africa Facebook, the Africa Bloomberg” and predicted it would have a “global audience reach” of more than a billion people by 2020.
As chairman, he signed a pre-listing statement that assigned Sagarmatha a value of 39.62 rand per share (about $4.35 at the time). Sagarmatha asked the PIC to invest at this price, even though the PIC’s valuation of the company was just 7.06 rand per share.
“This valuation discrepancy is of great concern,” the inquiry report said.
Sagarmatha is part of the business empire of controversial South African businessman Iqbal Surve, whose Sekunjalo Group had borrowed money from the PIC in 2013 to purchase South Africa’s biggest newspaper chain, Independent Media. Four years later, with the chain losing money and a loan repayment deadline looming, Mr. Surve planned to raise $825-million in Sagarmatha’s stock listing and then sell his stake in the newspaper chain to Sagarmatha so the chain’s debt could be repaid.
“The proposed Sagarmatha transaction, including the suspected share price manipulation and essentially attempting to use the PIC’s own investment to pay the debt INMSA [Independent Media] owed to the PIC, demonstrates a lack of ethics, lack of compliance with laws and regulation, and a disregard for the best interests of the PIC and its clients,” the report said.
It also concluded that there was “malfeasance” by another of Mr. Surve’s companies, Ayo Technology Solutions, in a similar transaction in late 2017, in which the PIC bought Ayo shares for 43 rand per share without a proper valuation or due diligence. Since the listing, Ayo’s shares have lost more than 85 per cent of their value.
The report said the “close relationship” between Mr. Surve and the PIC’s chief executive officer, Dan Matjila, created “top down pressures” on their staff to approve their deals.
In April, 2018, the JSE blocked the Sagarmatha listing because it had failed to file its financial statements. Last year, the PIC filed a court action to recover its Ayo investment.
Mr. Ramaphosa, in releasing the inquiry’s report, said its recommendations “require urgent attention and action” by the criminal justice system, the National Treasury and the PIC’s new board of directors.
With a report by Matthew McClearn in Toronto
