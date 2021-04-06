 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Spartan Bioscience files for creditor protection after issue with COVID-19 rapid test

Ross Marowits
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Spartan Bioscience Inc. has filed for creditor protection after pausing shipments of its rapid COVID-19 test due to an unspecified issue with the product.

The Ottawa-based company said the problem is not a safety issue, and that it’s seeking protection from creditors while it restructures its operations and refines the test’s performance.

Spartan said it’s laying off 60 employees, or around 70 per cent of its workforce.

Story continues below advertisement

Interim CEO Jennifer Ross-Carriere said the company is committed to its technology, customers and partners.

“Spartan remains committed to our vision of putting our world-leading mobile DNA-testing technology to work in the fight against COVID-19,” she wrote in an e-mail.

“We believe Canada needs more innovation in the biosciences sector and we are incredibly proud of our team for quickly designing and manufacturing the only made-in-Canada rapid diagnostic PCR COVID-19 test.”

Spartan owes $73 million to creditors, according to a court filing by monitor Ernst & Young. The sum includes $16.4 million to Health Canada, $9.8 million to the Ontario Agency for Health Protection and Promotion, $8.8 million to Business Development Canada and $8.7 million to CHU de Quebec-Universite Laval.

Spartan says it plans to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

Ross-Carriere said Health Canada’s authorization remains in place while Spartan works with the agency to resolve the issue.

Health Canada didn’t immediately comment on the issues facing Spartan’s test.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government approved in January Spartan’s rapid test that provides on-site results within an hour.

Spartan has said that its system provides results to remote communities, industries and settings with limited lab access, helping relieve the burden on overwhelmed health-care facilities.

It originally unveiled a rapid test for COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 but had to voluntarily recall it and perform additional studies after Health Canada expressed some reservations.

At the time, Spartan said Health Canada was concerned about the “efficacy of the proprietary swab” for the testing product. The new version uses “any nasopharyngeal swab” rather than one of the company’s own design, Health Canada said earlier this year, and meets the agency’s requirements for both safety and effectiveness.

The Spartan COVID-19 System was developed through clinical evaluation completed in Canada and the U.S., with the University of Ottawa Heart Institute as one of the testing locations.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies