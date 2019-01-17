Spike in grain shipments buoys cargo volumes on the St. Lawrence Seaway

Open this photo in gallery The Montreal harbour and port storage facilities are seen on Sept. 8, 2018. Mario Beauregard

Cargo volumes on the St. Lawrence Seaway for 2018 rose to the highest level since 2007, buoyed by a 20-per-cent rise in grain shipments as global trade tensions redrew supply chains.

Freighters carried more than 40 million tonnes of cargo on the waterway that links the interior of North America with overseas buyers last year, a 7-per-cent increase over 2017, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. said.

“We were a little bit surprised at how well the season ended,” said Bruce Burrows, president of the Chamber of Marine Commerce, which represents the ship owners, ports and shippers of steel, salt and other commodities. “We’re now seeing cargo levels that reach right back to pre-recession levels.”

Contributing to the increase in grain shipments were a trade agreement between Canada and the European Union, and a Russian drought that drove livestock farmers to import more North American corn. Canadian farmers have also benefited from trade tensions and newly imposed tariffs between the United States, Europe and China.

The European trade agreement “has been positive and we’re starting to reap the benefits,” Mr. Burrows said.

China slashed its purchases of U.S. soybeans as the two largest economies slapped each other with import taxes in an escalating feud over trade policies. China instead began buying soybeans from Brazil and, to a much smaller extent, Canada.

The Port of Hamilton on Lake Ontario posted a 130-per-cent rise in corn shipments to 1.2 million tonnes, benefiting from European counter-tariffs on U.S. corn, the new trade agreement, a strong crop and new elevator capacity. Soybean exports from Hamilton soared by 85 per cent, including 220,000 tonnes that went directly to China.

“The navigation season for 2018 was a good one,” said Julie Lambert, senior director of commercial operations for Canada Steamship Lines, which runs a fleet of 18 freighters on the seaway. “All the import commodities did well.”

However, tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum flowing between Canada and the United States have dampened trade and driven up prices for producers and consumers. This has contributed to a 10-per-cent drop in iron ore tonnage moving on the seaway.

Mr. Burrows said it is urgent that the two sides resolve the metals dispute “sooner rather than later.”

Terence Bowles, chief executive of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., said the seaway is an economic bellwether, and he is optimistic the political tensions and rising tariffs that threaten economic growth will ease in 2019.

“If you look at the economies, they are all doing quite well,” Mr. Bowles said in an interview.

The vessels on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway compete with freight trains for cargo. Mr. Bowles said ships offer lower per-tonne transportation costs, with fewer emissions. The rise in crude oil moving by train to the United States and refineries in eastern Canada amid pipeline scarcity has not gone unnoticed by the seaway’s management company.

Currently, tankers move crude along the St. Lawrence, but not on the Great Lakes.

Bruce Hodgson, director of market development for St. Lawrence Seaway Management, said the group has been in talks with oil producers and shippers about using oil tankers to move crude through the Great Lakes to tidewater.

“We think a Seaway routing can be competitive. And it’s certainly something we continue to pursue,” Mr. Hodgson said.