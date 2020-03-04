 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Spin Master reports fourth-quarter loss, expects impact from coronavirus

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Spin Master Corp. says it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter in part because of supply chain issues at its U.S. distribution centre, and it expects further supply impacts this year because of the novel coronavirus.

The Toronto-based toy company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it lost $17.2 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with earnings of $11.4 million a year earlier. The adjusted loss was 7.8 million or eight cents per share, compared with an adjusted profit of $6.2 million or six cents per share in the prior year.

The loss came despite revenue coming in at $473.5 million in the quarter, up from $414.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts had expected an adjusted net loss of $11.3 million or 12 cents per share on revenue of $481.6 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Spin Master says it is monitoring the situation around the COVID-19 virus closely, as about 60 per cent of its goods are produced in China and it is not yet able to produce at full capacity.

The company says it expects that the evolving conditions “will have an impact on our global operations,” and has initiated a broad range of actions to attempt to mitigate disruptions.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies