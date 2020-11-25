 Skip to main content
Spin Master signs Wizarding World licensing deal to develop Harry Potter toys

Toy maker Spin Master Corp. Spin Master Corp. has announced a deal to develop toys and games based on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies.

The company says it has signed a global licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products for the Wizarding World franchise.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Spin Master says it will develop Wizarding World products inspired by the popular books and movies including dolls, figures and accessories, playsets, vehicles and games.

The toys are expected to launch on shelves in the fall of next year.

Last month, Spin Master – which includes Paw Patrol, Hatchimals and Gund among its brands – signed a deal to buy Rubik’s Brand Ltd, the owner of the Rubik’s Cube, for US$50 million.

Tickers mentioned in this story
