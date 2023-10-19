Unifor says workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway Corp. are ready to strike as of midnight Saturday.

It says it has issued a 72-hour strike notice to the employer and will bargain through Thursday in an attempt to reach a deal.

The union says a strike would effectively shut down transit through the seaway.

Negotiations began on June 19 and 20 with the help of a conciliator.

The two sides held additional talks in September and resumed bargaining on Oct. 17.

Unifor president Lana Payne says in a press release that workers are demanding a “serious wage offer.”