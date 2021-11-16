Tony Staffieri is replacing Joe Natale as CEO of Rogers Communications Inc., according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The Globe is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Mr. Natale’s departure brings to an end an unprecedented power struggle that split one of Canada’s wealthiest families and left the telecom industry veteran caught in the middle. The high-stakes feud, which observers at times likened to the dark satire of TV’s Succession or, according to Mr. Rogers’ own sister Martha, an episode of Game of Thrones, also puts in jeopardy the company’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications.

Now the company that legendary entrepreneur Ted Rogers built and controlled for more than 41 years faces the instability of its third abrupt leadership change in just seven years.

Mr. Natale’s performance came into focus amid the boardroom showdown that pitted Edward Rogers against his mother, Loretta Rogers, and sisters Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon.

The power struggle broke out after Mr. Rogers attempted to replace Mr. Natale with the company’s chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri, in late September. The move met resistance from the majority of the company’s board and resulted in Mr. Staffieri exiting the company instead.

After the board voted to remove Mr. Rogers as chair, he struck back by replacing the five independent directors who had opposed him through a written resolution, without holding a shareholder meeting. The company challenged the legality of reconstituting the board in this manner. For about two weeks Rogers Communications essentially had two boards, each claiming to be the legitimate one, until a B.C. judge ruled that Mr. Rogers’s move to replace the directors through a shareholder resolution is valid.

In documents filed with the B.C. Supreme Court, Mr. Rogers, who is also chair of the family trust that controls the Toronto-based telecom, revealed that he has harboured concerns with Mr. Natale’s performance for the past two years. Mr. Rogers cited the company’s stock price, which has lagged peers BCE Inc. and Telus Corp., and said he was particularly worried about Mr. Natale’s ability to lead the company after the Shaw takeover.

Mr. Rogers only raised his concerns over Mr. Natale’s performance with the board of directors recently, and his views were not shared by his mother and sisters. In an affidavit Loretta accused her son of misleading her and the board about the company’s performance under Mr. Natale.

In an Oct. 26 statement then-chair John MacDonald said Mr. Rogers’ affidavit presented an “unfortunate and one-sided view of events. … Any suggestion that the board had pervasive and serious performance concerns at Rogers are utterly false, especially in the context of a business that had been materially and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

At one point the crisis saw two separate groups of directors—the original group of independent directors and another group appointed by Mr. Rogers—both claim to be the rightful board.

Court documents also revealed that Mr. Rogers planned to promote Dave Fuller, the president of the company’s wireless division, making him wireless chief operating officer, as well. Mr. Fuller, who worked with Mr. Natale at Telus Corp. and joined Rogers earlier this year, said in an affidavit that he was unaware of Mr. Rogers’s plan to promote him and suggested that he would leave the company if Mr. Natale were unseated. “He is the only reason I joined RCI, and I do not wish to work for any other CEO,” Mr. Fuller said.

The untimely ouster of Mr. Natale from Rogers marks the telecom veteran’s second dramatic fall from power in the industry.

In 2014 long time Telus CEO Darren Entwistle announced he was stepping aside to allow Mr. Natale, the company’s chief commercial officer, to take the helm. Mr. Natale, who’d launched his own management consulting firm in his mid-20s before selling it to KPMG and joining that firm, had moved to Telus in 2003 and rose quickly through the executive ranks, working from the company’s offices in Toronto. However, while Telus had groomed Mr. Natale for the top job, the company said Mr. Entwistle would stay on as executive chairman and oversee high-level strategic, operational and executive succession planning matters.

The unusual management structure effectively made the two men co-CEOs, and if the arrangement seemed to some in the industry like it couldn’t last long, it didn’t. During a board meeting at the company’s Vancouver headquarters only 15 months into his stint as Telus CEO Mr. Natale was blindsided by the news he was out.

With Mr. Entwistle back at the helm Telus blamed the upheaval on Mr. Natale’s refusal to move his family from Toronto to Vancouver, though few in the industry believed that was the real reason.

Regardless, the shake-up at Telus set the table for another round of succession drama at rival Rogers.

In October 2016 Guy Laurence was less than three years into his job as CEO at the company. Mr. Rogers had personally recruited the bombastic British transplant from Vodafone Group Plc to replace Nadir Mohamed, who had run the company since the death of Ted Rogers in late 2008, but relations between Mr. Laurence and the Rogers family had grown strained after he shunted Edward and Melinda out of their management roles.

In a move strikingly similar to Mr. Natale’s later ouster, Mr. Rogers summarily axed Mr. Laurence without consulting the board, according to an affidavit filed by former Rogers Chairman John Macdonald, part of the group of directors replaced by Mr. Rogers last month. “Guy Laurence was abruptly terminated by Edward without any advance notice or discussion with the board,” he wrote. “The board was not involved in any aspect of that termination except approving the termination package and it was not involved in the search for the new chief executive officer.”

It was Mr. Rogers who first called Mr. Natale earlier that summer to enquire if he would be interested in leading the company his father built. After a delay due to negotiations over Mr. Natale’s non-compete agreement with Telus, during which time then-chairman Alan Horn served as interim-CEO, Mr. Natale joined Rogers in April 2017.

At Telus Mr. Natale had been a driving force behind the company’s “customer first” philosophy and at Rogers he vowed to “obsess” over fixing Rogers’ strained relationship with its customers, continuing an effort set in motion by his predecessor.

At the same time Mr. Natale, along with Mr. Staffieri, spoke frequently during his first few months as CEO about plans to “surface the value” of parts of the Rogers empire. That prompted immediate speculation among analysts that Rogers would soon unload some of its non-core assets, like the Blue Jays baseball team and its stake in cable operator Cogeco, each estimated to be worth more than US$1-billion at the time, and use the money to pay down debt, repurchase shares and boost its dividend.

Neither transaction happened. Instead, last year Mr. Natale launched a doomed hostile bid to buy Cogeco’s Canadian assets, while U.S. cable operator Altice USA would acquire Cogeco’s U.S. operations. The Audet family, which controls Cogeco, rejected the combined $11.1-billion offer, leaving Rogers back where it started, grappling with how to unlock the value of its $2-billion minority stake without incurring a massive tax bill.

Other moves by Mr. Natale also left investors unhappy, such as when Rogers became the first national wireless carrier to roll out unlimited data plans in 2019, doing away with overage fees for customers who exceed their monthly data allowance. While Mr. Natale called it a “critical and necessary shift” to acquire and retain customers, the popularity of the plans were three-times greater than what the company anticipated, forcing Rogers to slash its revenue outlook.

The way events of the last two months unfolded was akin to the worst fears of Ted Rogers when he set up the family control trust as part of a byzantine succession structure meant to impose “checks and balances” on how the company he built would be run after his death.

“Heaven forbid there arises a situation when the majority of the board of Rogers Communications Inc. are totally opposed to the interests of the Rogers family as represented by the Control Trust Chair,” he wrote in a confidential “memorandum of wishes” he left to the trust’s advisory committee and which was included in his wife Loretta Rogers’ affidavit. “It is hard to speculate on what type of issue could result in this ‘worst of all options’” he added, before listing a variety of potential problem scenarios including “the continuance of a CEO.”

The focus for the company now turns to the Shaw deal. Canada’s telecom regulator isset to hold a hearing into the matter on Nov. 22.

