Stanfield’s signs deal to make protective gowns for N.S. health workers

Open this photo in gallery Stanfield's Ltd.'s garment manufacturing factory in Truro, N.S. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it has signed a contract with undergarment manufacturer Stanfield’s Ltd. of Truro, N.S., to purchase protective gowns for health-care workers in the province.

The health authority says in a news release that production is to begin this week, with the first gowns to be delivered the week of April 15.

The agreement will see Stanfield’s produce 30,000 gowns per week to be used by health authority and IWK Health Centre staff.

The health authority says its infection prevention and control team has supported the configuration and standards to be used in the factory during production.

CEO Jon Stanfield says the company is immediately recalling more than 70 employees, and is making a call to the community for more workers in an effort to double output within weeks.

Stanfield says the factory will be reset to accommodate 72 people per shift for two shifts.

“We are extremely excited to shift our production to support front-line health-care workers in Nova Scotia,” Stanfield said in a news release Tuesday. “I am very pleased NSHA will procure a level of their isolation gown demand from Stanfield’s.”

Health authority CEO, Dr. Brendan Carr, said with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing daily in Nova Scotia, there is an expectation that more people will require hospitalization.

Carr said that means the need for front-line health-care workers to use personal protective equipment will also increase.

“We have been very heartened to see the community support for our health-care staff, including remarkable efforts by local manufacturers such as Stanfield’s to quickly shift their focus to produce critical equipment to support the care of those most affected,” Carr said.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Stanfield’s was among several firms that had received letters of intent to manufacture personal protective equipment and clothing for front-line health workers.

Also last week, Jon Stanfield told The Canadian Press in an interview that he had already sourced approved fabric from nearby Intertape Polymer, and was ready to produce medical clothing within days.

He said the firm had patterns and machinery that would initially produce more than 2,000 gowns daily per shift to help feed a Canadian demand for garments.

Stanfield said he also planned to provide some gowns through the company’s overseas supply chain.

