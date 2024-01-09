Stantec Inc. STN-T has acquired Morrison Hershfield, a Markham-based engineering firm with 22 offices across North America, boosting its Canadian workforce by 1,150 employees and doubling its transportation presence in Ontario.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. The acquisition is subject to various court and regulatory approvals.

The deal marks the latest in a string of acquisitions for Stantec, following its long-term strategy of bolt-on buys to expand its employee base and expertise. It also follows a broader trend of consolidation within the engineering and construction industry, as large global firms fight to increase their scale and jump into new markets.

Morrison Hershfield is an employee-owned engineering and management consulting firm founded in 1946, operating in Canada, the United States and India. With roots in the post-war building boom, the firm has grown to offer a range of services in the transport, telecommunications and environmental sectors, with frequent work on highways, tunnels and bridges.

The acquisition will expand Stantec’s presence in most Canadian markets, increasing its domestic employee count by approximately 10 per cent, while further strengthening its workforce in the U.S., the company said in a release Tuesday morning. Stantec employs about 28,000 people worldwide.

In particular, the acquisition marks a major expansion of Stantec’s Ontario transportation team, just as the province is proposing to build Highway 413, a 52-kilometre transitway in the Greater Toronto Area, and extend several other highways. The company is also gaining staff in western Canada, where bridge and roadway work remains robust, the company said.

The acquisition will also complement its recent acquisition, U.S.-based Environmental Systems Design Inc., a design firm specializing in data centers, Stantec said.

Currently, Morrison Hershfield is the engineer of record for Project NexStar, Canada’s first lithium-ion EV battery manufacturing facility in Windsor, Ontario.

“We are thrilled to bring a firm of Morrison Hershfield stature into the Stantec fold,” said Gord Johnston, Stantec’s president and chief executive officer. “Stantec and Morrison Hershfield have a similar history from our roots in the Canadian market, growing and diversifying services both by geography and service line.”

While the company could be affected by any infrastructure spending pullbacks from a recession, investors are encouraged by the company’s expansion. Stantec’s stock price on the Toronto Stock Exchange rose 64 per cent over 2023, and is currently trading just below its all-time high of $106.47 per share.

Last December, the company introduced its new three-year strategic plan, including growing 2026 net revenue to $7.5-billion, reducing subcontractor work and growing its use of digital tools, including artificial intelligence models. The company said it expects a number of larger targets to come on the market in the next 6-18 months, and highlighted the potential for U.S. acquisitions given the fragmented nature of the American engineering industry.

In November, Stantec raised $288-million in an offering of public shares, and said it would use the funds to repay existing loans and support future acquisitions.

In its last quarterly report for the period ended Sept. 30, 2023, Stantec posted net revenue of $1.3 billion, an increase of 13.5 per cent over the previous year quarter.

On Monday, Stantec also finalized the purchase of its last acquisition of 2023 - Zetcon Engineering, a 645-person engineering firm headquartered in Bochum, Germany.