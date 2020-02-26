 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Starbucks chooses Canada as first launch market for Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pedestrians walk past a downtown Toronto Starbucks Coffee location on May 31, 2018.

Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Starbucks Corp. is dipping a toe in the faux-meat trend, making it the second fast-food giant in the past six months to tap Canada as a launch market for so-called “plant-based” meat alternatives.

On March 3, the coffee chain will launch an egg and cheddar breakfast sandwich with a patty made by Beyond Meat Inc. Canada is the first market in the world for Starbucks to launch a Beyond Meat product, or any breakfast sandwich incorporating imitation meat.

In September, quick-service giant McDonald’s Corp. tapped Southwestern Ontario as a test market for a new Beyond Meat burger, as it mulls whether to launch such products in more restaurants globally. Last month, McDonald’s said it would expand the test to more restaurants in the region and extend the three-month trial to six months. Beyond Meat’s stock rose more than 11 per cent on the day of the initial announcement in September: McDonald’s represents a significant potential client with approximately 38,000 restaurants in 100 countries. Starbucks has roughly 31,000 locations worldwide and 1,587 in Canada; the majority of stores nationwide will offer the new sandwich.

Story continues below advertisement

Unlike the trial McDonald’s roll-out, the sandwich will be a “core menu item” for Starbucks Canada, and the coffee chain does not view Canada as a test market to consider a global launch of this Beyond Meat product, a representative for Starbucks said in an e-mail.

The California-based Beyond Meat also sells its patties at A&W restaurants and a faux-meatball sub at Subway. But it has had hiccups in the fast-food sector as well. Less than a month ago, Starbucks competitor Tim Hortons axed Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches from its menu after just seven months, saying that customers preferred the meat patties.

Last month, Starbucks announced a global initiative to cut its carbon emissions and waste in half by 2030, which will require major changes across its operations – including to its menu. The company said at the time that it would “expand plant-based options” as part of the commitment.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies