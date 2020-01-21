Starbucks to phase out black plastic in Canada as part of global push to reduce waste

Starbucks is promising to cut its carbon emissions and landfill waste in half by 2030, a goal that would require major changes from the global coffee chain that sells the vast majority of its products in disposable packaging – including its iconic to-go cups that end up in landfills in most markets.
The company also revealed to The Globe and Mail that it is working to find an alternative in its Canadian stores to black plastic cutlery – which is not recyclable because there is no market for black plastic, and also because the optical sorters at waste-management facilities do not recognize it on the conveyor belt. Canadian customers should expect to see white plastic cutlery by the summer.
Starbucks currently has 1,600 stores in Canada and more than 31,000 worldwide.
On Tuesday, the company released the findings of a recent assessment of its environmental footprint. In 2018, Starbucks’s own global operations as well as vendors in its supply chain produced 868,000 tons of waste, used one billion cubic metres of water, and emitted 16 million tons of greenhouse gases – the equivalent of the emissions from nearly 40 billion miles driven by the average passenger vehicle.
The assessment, conducted by sustainability consulting firm Quantis in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund, is the first to measure the company’s footprint in all three areas globally. It shows that the largest emissions category is dairy, at 21 per cent. Packaging accounts for 6 per cent of the company’s carbon footprint. Globally, 18 per cent of Starbucks packaging is recycled, 64 per cent ends up in landfills or incinerated, and the rest is categorized as leakage, for example ocean-bound waste and litter..
In a public letter to stakeholders and customers also released Tuesday, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the company aspires to become “resource positive” by storing more carbon than it emits, eliminating waste, and providing more clean freshwater than it uses. Mr. Johnson said the environmental commitment – the company’s largest to date – will be fulfilled by expanding plant-based menu options, shifting from single-use to reusable packaging, improving waste management, and investing in reforestation, among other strategies.
“By embracing a longer-term economic, equitable and planetary value proposition for our company, we will create greater value for all stakeholders,” Mr. Johnson wrote.
The company has already made some changes driven by environmental concerns. Last summer, it rolled out a lightweight, strawless lid for its iced drinks in the United States and Canada; it plans to phase out straws worldwide by the end of this year. It has also invested in wind and solar farms to power hundreds of stores, applied a fee to paper cups and a discount for beverages served in reusable cups in some markets, and achieved LEED green building certification for many of its newly built stores.
The Quantis report shows that polypropylene (PP), which is used for cold cups and lids, straws, splash sticks and hot cup lids, is Starbucks’ largest source of packaging waste. Paperboard, including in the form of signage and shipping boxes, is the second-largest. Cupstock, which is the outer, paper portion of the hot-beverage cup, is third-largest. (The cup’s inside liner is made out of polyethylene). Starbucks is responsible for six billion of the disposable paper and plastic cups that enter the market globally, accounting for 1 per cent of the estimated 600 billion distributed worldwide.
The use of plastic packaging has grown over the decades because it is cheap to make, and extremely lightweight – meaning that it is less costly and more fuel-efficient to ship. However, its lifespan before it becomes waste is short. Only 9 per cent of plastic in Canada is recycled after it is used, according to a report last year by Deloitte for Environment and Climate Change Canada. It estimated that in 2016, 3,268 kilotonnes of plastics were discarded as waste.
The company is not the only chain that has recognized the need to address concerns around packaging and waste – both for environmental reasons, and because there has been a shift in consumers’ attention to sustainability issues. The behaviour of consumers, and the decisions of companies that serve them, contribute significantly to the problem: Nearly half of all the plastic waste in Canada comes from packaging, according the Deloitte study.
The guilt that many people feel over their purchasing habits has become a branding problem for companies that sell them products in all that disposable packaging. That includes coffee chains. Tim Hortons, which manufactures roughly two billion single-use cups per year, is planning a major marketing campaign to encourage customers to adopt reusable cups.
Environmental initiatives cost money. It is likely that companies that make these commitments will pass down at least some of those costs to consumers, said Sylvain Charlebois, a professor who researches food distribution, security and safety at Dalhousie University.
“The luxury that Starbucks has that other chains may not have, is that they can move price points more easily. … People expect to pay more. That’s a luxury that Starbucks has,” he said. “If they need to raise their price point … just to cover the cost of their cup, they can. But other competitors like Coffee Time, or Dunkin’ Donuts, or Tim Hortons can’t do it.”
However, he added that many retailers are now recognizing that there is a cost involved if they change too slowly. “If you don’t do anything, you’re going to become a target.”
It is not just consumers who are pushing companies to change: Pressure from investors is also building. Last week, Larry Fink, the chief executive of BlackRock, wrote in his annual public letter that his fund would pull out of investments with “a high sustainability-related risk” and would pressure management teams to provide plans on how they will contribute to the goals of the Paris Agreement. BlackRock is the world’s biggest asset manager, controlling nearly US$7-trillion in investments.
Like many quick-service chains, Starbucks must balance its sustainability goals with a business built on customer convenience. For example, the chain has courted customer visits by offering quicker service through mobile ordering in advance – a practice that depends on single-use packaging since orders are filled often while customers are en route, and do not have the option to hand servers a reusable cup. As mobile ordering expands, it may be even more challenging to compel customers to bring in their own cups.
Mr. Johnson conceded that the company had in the past erred in making lofty environmental pledges that were far too dependent on “radical changes in customer behaviour.” This time, Starbucks will conduct market research and trials to better understand what changes consumers are willing to make before it formalizes its 2030 goals next year, when the company turns 50 years old.
The amount of packaging Starbucks puts into customers’ hands is massive. According to the company’s most recent global social impact report, based on 2018 data and released last year, only 1.3 per cent of beverages were served in reusable cups. This alone saved 42 million disposable cups. Starbucks is seeking to double the share of drinks served in reusable cups by 2022. But its to-go cup is a major hurdle. It is only accepted for recycling in about a dozen major cities (Vancouver is among them). Though the company says it funds recycling in separate facilities in many of its stores to ensure cups are recycled, this only applies to those thrown away on the premises.
Last year, the NextGen Consortium – which includes Starbucks, McDonald’s Corp., Coca-Cola Co.. Nestle, and several other major players in the food and beverage industry – announced that it would test a dozen green cup technologies. Specifically, Starbucks is testing a variety of the cups in select cities and has promised to develop 100-per-cent compostable and recyclable cups by 2022.
“We are committed to making our materials compostable and recyclable, but we know that ultimately, we need to enable consumers everywhere to move to reusable cups and utensils,” Rebecca Zimmer, Starbucks’s director of global responsibility, said in a statement.