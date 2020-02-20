Starlight and KingSett Capital to buy Northview Apartment REIT for $4.8-billion

Starlight Investments and KingSett Capital announced plans to buy Northview Apartment for $4.8-billion, in an all-cash deal that would give the two private Canadian real estate companies control over thousands of residential rental units across the country.

The private Canadian companies are offering $36.25 for every unit of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, they said in a press release early on Thursday. That is a 12-per-cent premium over the trust’s closing price on Wednesday.

The proposal gives unitholders the option of keeping a stake in Northview’s portfolio of apartments and commercial property, by offering them units in a publicly listed fund that will be created if the deal is approved.

The Starlight and KingSett proposal comes as rents soar across the country due to a housing shortage and home prices that are well beyond the reach of many Canadian residents. Real estate investors and developers have been racing to capitalize on the government’s push for more housing and in particular cheaper living arrangements.

The deal requires support from two-thirds of Northview’s unitholders. It also requires approval from the majority of the unitholders not controlled by Northview management and Starlight. Starlight’s chief executive and Northview trustee Daniel Drimmer beneficially owns or controls 13 per cent of the trust’s outstanding units, according to the press release.

Northview’s board has recommended that unitholders vote in favour of the transaction.

The companies said the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Editor’s note: (Feb. 20, 2020) An updated version of this story has been corrected to show that Starlight's CEO controls 13 per cent of Northview's outstanding units.

