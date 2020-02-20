 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Starlight and KingSett to buy Northview Apartment REIT in $4.8-billion deal

The Canadian Press
Starlight Investments and KingSett Capital have signed a deal to buy Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a transaction valued at about $4.8 billion, including debt.

Under the friendly deal, Northview unit-holders will have the option to receive $36.25 per trust unit in cash or receive their payment in units in a Canadian high yield multi-residential fund that will be publicly listed on closing.

Northview units closed at $32.50 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The deal, which has the unanimous support of the Northview board, requires approval by Northview unitholders.

It includes an initial 30-day go-shop period that will run to March 20 that will allow Northview to solicit and evaluate alternative offers.

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2020.

