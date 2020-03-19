Statistics Canada is cutting back reports to ‘mission-critical’ data in light of coronavirus outbreak

Statistics Canada will temporarily reduce the volume of statistical reports it publishes and narrow its focus to "mission-critical” data in light of the COVID-19 crisis, as economists and policy makers scramble for timely information on the impact of the pandemic.
Statscan issued an advisory on Wednesday stating that “until further notice,” it would only publicly release data “from programs identified as ‘mission-critical’ to the proper functioning of the Government of Canada, and to the Canadian economy and society.”
Included on the list of economic data that Statscan will continue to publish are the monthly Labour Force Survey and Survey of Employment Payrolls and Hours, which provide the country’s key labour-market numbers; and statistics on gross domestic product, merchandise trade, inflation, manufacturing, and wholesale and retail sales, among others.
"Maintaining an accurate picture of our economy remains critically important, especially under the current circumstances of this evolving pandemic,” Statscan spokesman Peter Frayne said in an e-mail. “The agency will prioritize work under current operating conditions on these core statistical programs.”
The decision to scale back releases comes at a time when economists and policy makers are hungry for fresh data, as they try to get a handle on the economic impact of COVID-19.
But while the reduction of available data may frustrate some researchers, Carleton University political management professor Jennifer Robson argued that Statscan is right to narrow its resources to data most critical to helping policy makers see the country through the crisis.
“The agency really does need to be able to focus only on essentials, to protect resources and health of their workers,” she said.
Charles St-Arnaud, chief economist at Alberta Central, an association of Alberta’s credit unions, noted that much of Statscan’s regular statistical data already comes with “a considerable lag” of several weeks to a couple of months, putting it too far behind the times anyway to help experts who are desperate for a more timely window into the impact of COVID-19 measures.
“For economists and policy makers, what is important at the moment is to get an idea of the extent of the downturn as soon as possible,” he said.
Mr. St-Arnaud said that increasingly, economists are going to have to turn to “alternative data” – things such as electrical-consumption rates and vehicle and public-transit volumes – to get a “real-time” of how deeply the COVID-19 shutdowns are affecting economic activity.
He noted that the Canadian Federation of Independent Business this week announced that it will increase the frequency of its small-business survey to twice-monthly from monthly, which "will also be valuable information,” he said.
Prof. Robson said that even if statistical authorities scale back their publication of data, “Policy makers on the inside will still be able to get access to … near real-time administrative data.”
“The most important data right now are the public health data on confirmed infections, numbers of tests done, recovered patients and sadly, numbers of deaths. Tracking those numbers is actually the single most important bit of data. The economic indicators are a close second. We have to let the public health data drive the rest of the decisions,” Prof. Robson said.
“That’s got to be the priority. The rest of us on the outside who want to backseat drive can take a backseat.”
