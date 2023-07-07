Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada building is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Canadian labour market snapped back to growth in June, paving the way for the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again next week.

Employment rose by 60,000 in June, following the net loss of 17,300 positions in May, Statistics Canada said Friday in a report. Analysts were expecting an increase of 20,000 jobs last month.

Despite that gain, the unemployment rate rose to 5.4 per cent from 5.2 per cent, owing to a strong expansion in job seekers.

“This pace of hiring is hardly what the Bank of Canada was expecting earlier in the year when it paused its rate hiking cycle in anticipation of a rebalancing in the labour market,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, said in a client note.

How economist and market views of the BoC’s next move have shifted in wake of Friday's jobs data

Friday’s report was the last major economic release before the Bank of Canada’s rate decision on Wednesday. Analysts are divided over whether the central bank will hike interest rates by 25 basis points, as it did in June, or wait until September to make that move. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.)

Mr. Mendes and several other analysts expect the BoC to hike next week, which would bring the policy rate to 5 per cent. Money markets are pricing in a 60-per-cent chance of that happening.

After a brief pause in changes to monetary policy, the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.75 per cent from 4.5 per cent last month, highlighting concerns that inflation could get stuck materially above the bank’s 2-per-cent target. The policy rate is now at its highest level since 2001.

Since the June meeting, Canada’s economic data have been mixed. For example, Statscan reported on Thursday that the merchandise trade balance swung to an unexpected deficit of $3.4-billion in May.

The annual inflation rate has ebbed to 3.4 per cent, and it’s likely to continue falling in the months to come. However, various short-term measures of core inflation are climbing well above 3 per cent.

The labour market, meanwhile, is continuing to churn out jobs. Full-time employment rose by 110,000 in June, while many industries – such as manufacturing and health care – posted strong gains.

In other respects, there was some softening in the labour market. Average hourly wages rose 4.2 per cent on an annual basis in June, down from a 5.1-per-cent pace in May.

The unemployment rate rose in June because of stronger growth in the labour force (0.5 per cent) than employment (0.3 per cent). Canada’s population is growing rapidly through immigration, and that’s bringing many more job seekers to the labour market.

This “will further ease some of the labour shortages reported by employers,” Mr. Mendes wrote. “That said, a growing population will also spur additional demand for goods and services in an economy that’s already running too hot. The latter point is what the central bank will likely focus on in the near-term.”