Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.7 per cent to $72.3 billion in March, boosted by gains in the motor vehicle, aerospace product and parts, and primary metal industries.

The increase followed a drop of 3.6 per cent in February.

The agency says motor vehicle sales gained 8.6 per cent to come in at $4.7 billion in March after a drop of 11.8 per cent in February.

The aerospace product and parts sector rose 18.8 per cent to $2.1 billion in March, the highest level since March 2020, while sales of primary metals increased 4.6 per cent to $6.0 billion in March on higher prices and volume.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry fell 2.0 per cent on lower prices.

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales in constant dollars rose 1.1 per cent in March, indicating that a higher volume of goods was sold in the month.