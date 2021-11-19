GM workers use human assistance automation to weld vehicle doors at the General Motors assembly plant.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.6 per cent to $56.6 billion in September as sales of new cars slumped amid limited supply due to the shortages of semiconductor chips that have hurt production in the auto industry.

The agency says its preliminary estimate for October pointed to an increase in retail sales of 1.0 per cent for the month, but it cautioned the figure would be revised.

Sales in September fell in seven of 11 subsectors as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 1.6 per cent with sales at new car dealers down 2.8 per cent.

Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores fell 5.9 per cent as sales at clothing stores lost 7.9 per cent.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers, fell 0.3 in September.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 1.1 per cent in September.

