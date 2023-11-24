Open this photo in gallery: Vehicles at a Chevrolet dealership in Ottawa on Aug. 11.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.6 per cent to $66.5 billion in September led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

The agency also says its early estimates suggest retail sales increased 0.8 per cent in October, though it cautioned the estimates would be revised.

For September, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 1.5 per cent, led by a 2.4 per cent gain in sales at new car dealers, while used car dealers saw a two per cent drop.

Statistics Canada says core retail sales – which exclude gasoline stations, fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers – fell 0.3 per cent in September.

Sales at food and beverage retailers fell 0.4 per cent, while sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book and miscellaneous retailers dropped 1.6 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales increased 0.3 per cent in September.