Steelworkers accuse Alcoa of bad-faith bargaining in labour dispute at Quebec smelter

With a negotiation deadline looming, the United Steelworkers union has filed a complaint with Quebec’s Administrative Labour Tribunal alleging bad faith bargaining by Alcoa Corp. at its aluminum smelter near Trois-Rivieres, where unionized workers have been locked out since January.
Local union president Clement Masse says Alcoa is “not taking the negotiation process seriously,” claiming the company has reneged on previous commitments at the bargaining table.
Alcoa is calling the union complaint “false and unfounded,” and says the mine’s management has been negotiating in good faith.
In November, the Quebec government appointed a special mediation council, chaired by former premier Lucien Bouchard, with a settlement deadline set for Friday.
Alcoa announced Wednesday it would cut output in half at its ABI smelter in Becancour, Que., due to the impact of an ongoing lockout.
The Pittsburgh-based company curtailed two of the facility’s three pot lines in January after unionized workers rejected a company contract proposal.
