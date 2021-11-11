Shares in Stelco Holdings Inc. traded up over 10 per cent at market open after the company reported a jump in profits in the third quarter on strong steel prices.

The company reported net income of $614-million or $7.42 per diluted share in the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $88-million or 99 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of $1.35-billion for the quarter was up 471 per cent from last year and 47 per cent from the second quarter.

Stelco says results were boosted by a 165 per cent increase in the average selling price for steel compared with last year, as well as a 113 per cent increase in shipping volumes.

The company says that given the results, it is increasing its dividend by 50 per cent to 30 cents per share. Last quarter it doubled its dividend to 20 cents per share.

Stelco shares were trading up $2.49, or a little over six per cent, at $43.81 as of mid morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.