 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Stelco swings to loss after ‘unprecedented’ drop in steel prices

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rolls of coiled coated steel sit at a Stelco facility in Hamilton on June 29, 2018.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Stelco Holdings Inc. says it swung to a loss in its fourth quarter after challenging market conditions including an “unprecedented” drop in prices.

The Hamilton-based steel producer says it lost $24 million or 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $110 million or $1.23 per diluted for final quarter of 2018.

Revenue totalled $435 million, down from $648 million a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, Stelco says its net loss came in at $13 million or 15 cents per share, compared with an adjusted profit of $123 million or $1.38 per share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The loss came as the company saw a 28 per cent decrease in the average steel selling price and six per cent lower steel shipping volumes.

CEO David Cheney says the company has made changes to make the business more sustainable, including a shift in its product mix towards higher value-added products such as for the auto industry, and plans to further diversify its product mix going forward.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies