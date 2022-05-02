A car is charged at a station for electric vehicles on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 1, 2019.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Automaker Stellantis NV says it will spend $3.6-billion to retool its Ontario plants to make electric and hybrid-fuel vehicles.

The investments in Windsor and Brampton, which include $1-billion from the federal and Ontario governments, hasten the Canadian auto sector’s shift toward making electric and hybrid vehicles and secures hundreds of auto-making jobs.

Mark Stewart, Stellantis North America’s chief operating officer, said the move toward battery-powered vehicles supports the company’s global push to offer 25 electric vehicles that will account for 53-per-cent of sales by 2030. The automaker is spending $45-billion through 2025 as it races with rivals to meet consumer demand and government limits on greenhouse gas emissions.

Stellantis will expand both auto plants to three shifts as they are refit to make hybrid or electric cars and build its first North American battery lab in Windsor, creating about 2,500 jobs, he said. This is “more good news and stability for Canadian operations,” Mr. Stewart told reporters at a press conference in Windsor.

Ottawa will invest $520-million and Ontario will spend as much as $513-million on the project.

“We’ve reached a deal to make this Windsor plant and the one in Brampton global leaders,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the press conference.

Doug Ford, Ontario’s Premier, said the province’s manufacturing sector is staging a comeback, adding 500,000 jobs in the past four years. “This secures more steady and well-paying jobs,” Mr. Ford said.

The news comes amid an electric evolution of the Canadian auto sector.

In March, the federal and provincial governments said they would give hundreds of millions of dollars to Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions for a $5-billion plant in Windsor that will make batteries for electric vehicles.

Ford Motor Co. plans to produce electric cars at its Oakville, Ont., factory by 2024, with a $1.8-billion investment that includes $580-million in taxpayer money.

By December, General Motors is set to begin making the electric cargo van, the BrightDrop EV600, at its retooled plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

GM and POSCO Chemicals are building a factory in Bécancour, Que., that will make material for the batteries that power GM’s electric lineup. This includes Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq.

Stellantis said its Monday announcement will create 2,500 jobs in Ontario, including 650 at the battery plant. The Windsor minivan plant will be retooled in 2023 to make “multi-energy” vehicle components for several models. Brampton, which currently builds muscle cars, will be refit to make electric components and one named electric vehicle.

Stellantis’s Mr. Stewart said it is too early to which vehicles will be made in Ontario.

