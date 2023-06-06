Open this photo in gallery: A Stellantis sign is seen outside the company's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Automaking giant Stellantis STLA-N says it is reviewing a written offer from the federal government after weeks of negotiating to keep the company’s electric vehicle battery plant in Ontario.

A spokeswoman for Stellantis NV said Tuesday that the company, along with partner LG Energy Solution Ltd., has received an offer and is now looking it over.

“Stellantis and LGES are in receipt of a written offer that is currently under financial and legal review,” said Stellantis spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin.

“We have nothing further to add at this time.”

The details of the offer are unknown, but it is expected to include billions in additional subsidies for the company.

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province has pledged to cover one-third of the total cost of additional subsidies to prevent Stellantis from moving construction of its $5-billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont. to the United States.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was continuing its conversations with the company and stressed that Canada is looking to get the best deal to secure jobs into the future.

Laurie Bouchard, a spokeswoman for Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, said Tuesday discussions with the company are ongoing.

Spokespeople for Mr. Ford did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ontario’s willingness to join Ottawa in committing more money to Stellantis to keep the company’s plant in Windsor reflected a shift from the province’s initial position after the standoff between the company and the governments spilled into public view nearly a month ago. After pressure from Ottawa to pay its “fair share,” Mr. Ford last week said the province was “in for one-third of the cost,” but portrayed ongoing negotiations as a federal matter.

At issue is the governments’ willingness to match billions of dollars in subsidies being offered in the United States. The Stellantis-LG deal to build the battery plant in Windsor was first announced in March of 2022, with the federal and provincial governments combining to offer about $1-billion in investment subsidies.

But that was before the much more generous U.S. subsidies were put on the table through the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, and before Ottawa and Ontario committed as much as $13-billion in production subsidies for a second battery plant to be built by Volkswagen in St. Thomas, Ont.