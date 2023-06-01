Open this photo in gallery: A Stellantis building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris in February, 2022. The current standoff that has disrupted construction of a new EV battery plant in Ontario stems from the Canadian and Ontario governments’ willingness to match billions of dollars in subsidies being offered in the United States – where Stellantis NV and its battery-making partner, LG Energy Solution Ltd, are threatening to move the project.GONZALO FUENTES/Reuters

Stellantis says there is not yet a final deal to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., as high-stakes negotiations between Ottawa, Ontario and the company continue around billions in additional subsidies for the facility to stay in Canada.

The global auto manufacturing giant on Thursday denied a report the previous day by the Toronto Star that a “tentative deal” between the company and federal and provincial governments had been reached.

“Stellantis does not confirm what has been reported,” said spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin.

Three senior government sources said negotiations continue and reports of an agreement are premature. However, one source said there has been significant movement in talks between Ottawa and the province in the past 24 hours. The Globe is not identifying the sources because because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Premier Doug Ford has said that Ontario is now prepared to join Ottawa in committing more money to Stellantis to keep the company’s plant in Windsor – a shift from the province’s initial position, when the standoff between the company and the governments spilled into public view nearly three weeks ago. But he has not detailed how much more in subsidies the province is willing to give.

At issue is the governments’ willingness to match billions of dollars in subsidies being offered in the United States – where Stellantis NV Stellantis NV and its battery-making partner, LG Energy Solution Ltd, are threatening to move the project.

The Stellantis-LG deal to build the battery plant in Windsor was first announced in March of 2022, with the federal and provincial governments combining to offer about $1-billion in investment subsidies. But that was before the much more generous U.S. subsidies were put on the table through the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Ottawa has since proved willing to match the U.S. funding by committing as much as $13-billion to a second battery plant, to be built in St. Thomas, Ont., by Volkswagen.

Demanding similar treatment, and frustrated by a lack of progress in talks with Ottawa that had been taking place more quietly, Stellantis partially halted construction of the Windsor plant last month until a new deal is reached, while threatening to relocate south of the border.

Since that time, there have essentially been three-way negotiations. Ottawa and Queen’s Park have tried to reach an arrangement with each other to share the cost of matching the U.S. subsidies, rather than having Ottawa foot that entire bill as it did for Volkswagen.

Talks between Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mr. Ford have stretched in the early morning hours this week, with one phone call lasting until 2 a.m., according to one senior government source.

Speaking in Windsor on Thursday, Mr. Ford said that he wants to ensure a deal is complete. “Let’s all make sure we go to church twice on Sunday to make sure we get the Stellantis deal done,” he told CTV.

Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli said Thursday that it is now up to Ottawa to wrap things up.

“The Premier has been very clear that we will be there financially to assist the federal government in closing their deal with Stellantis,” he told reporters at Queen’s Park. “We’re getting there … this is the feds that need to close their deal with Stellantis now,” he said.

On Wednesday, federal Industry Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne said that negotiations are progressing well.

“I would say everyone should take a deep breath, things are going well, the negotiations are progressing,’’ Mr. Champagne said following a Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa. “We’re getting closer to the end of the negotiation.’’

Ms. Gosselin said on Thursday that Stellantis has yet to receive an “official response” to its requests for additional public funding since first making them through a series of letters to the Ottawa that began shortly after the Inflation Reduction Act’s passage. She was seemingly referring to a lack of a formal new offer from Ottawa, despite the ongoing talks.

The confusion around the state of negotiations, along with how long they are taking, is being chalked up by industry insiders to the unusual nature and complexity of having to so dramatically overhaul an agreement struck relatively recently in order to keep a landmark investment that has already been announced.

“The fact that this has taken this long is a reflection of just how difficult it is to renegotiate a deal,” said Flavio Volpe, the president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, “especially in public, especially at this size.”

With a report from Bill Curry in Ottawa.