Stingray Digital pushes into radio with $506-million purchase of Newfoundland Capital

Montreal media company Stingray Digital Group Inc. is pushing into radio with the purchase of Newfoundland Capital Corporation Ltd., Canada’s second biggest private radio broadcaster.

Stingray, best known in Canada for its commercial-free streaming service Stingray Music, will pay $506-million for NCC including the assumption of $112-million of debt, the company said in a news release late Wednesday. It said it expects the deal to be at least 30 per cent accretive to its net income per share within the first full year of closing.

Stingray has been an active industry consolidator since it went public in 2015, making six acquisitions in the past year alone. This latest deal would make the firm Canada’s biggest public independent media company, it said.

Dartmouth, N.S.-based NCC has 101 radio licenses stretching across Canada, including 82 FM and 19 AM stations. Boards of both companies are backing the transaction, which requires the approval of NCC shareholders.

