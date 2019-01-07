Stingray to acquire CHOO-FM radio station in Alberta

Stingray Group Inc. says it has entered into an agreement to acquire a music radio station in Drumheller, Alta., for an undisclosed price.
The Montreal-based company, which provides advertising-free music service through major Canadian distributors, says it is buying the assets of CHOO-FM from Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.
Stingray’s head of radio operations, Ian Lurie, says the acquisition complements its country-based CKDQ-AM by focusing limited resources in a small-market environment.
The transaction is subject to approval from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and is expected to close mid-year.
