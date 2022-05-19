Investors have no shortage of reasons to feel panicky at the moment: war, soaring inflation, rising interest rates, the spectre of recession. All those factors have combined to drive down stocks worldwide. The question is, are markets close to a bottom, or as some bearish analysts are predicting, are we still only part way there?

One valuation metric being watched closely is the forward price-to-earnings ratios for the major indexes, which reflect their price divided by the forecasted earnings over the next 12 months of their constituent companies. The forward P/E ratios for the S&P/TSX Composite Index, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have all fallen sharply, to the point they are now at least back in line with their 20-year average.

By that measure the S&P/TSX Composite Index even looks cheap. As of May 19, Canada’s benchmark index was down nearly 10 per cent from its peak, trading at a forward P/E of 12.4 versus its two-decade average of 16.1.

None of this means markets can’t fall further still. Stocks could overshoot on the way down. More troubling, the past week has seen a number of companies downgrade their forecasts because of the weakening economy, which means forward P/E ratios could be sending misleading signals about market valuations.

Decoder is a weekly feature that unpacks an important economic chart.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.