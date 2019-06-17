Street Capital gains much-needed cash boost with $85-million sale to RFA Capital

Street Capital Group Inc. has struck an all-cash deal to be acquired by RFA Capital Inc. for $85-million, giving the struggling mortgage lender a much-needed infusion of capital.

The deal announced Monday will see RFA Capital acquire all of Street Capital's shares for 68 cents per share, or a 36-per-cent premium to Friday's closing price, subject to approvals from shareholders and authorities.

Street Capital’s board of directors unanimously recommends that shareholder approve the deal. And BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., which acted as Street Capital’s financial adviser, has provided an opinion that deems the deal “fair from a financial point of view.”

Toronto-based Street Capital is a mortgage lender that operates in every province except Quebec and specializes in originating mortgage loans to be sold or securitized, with 130,000 customers and nearly $28-billion in mortgage loans under administration. The company had put itself up for sale, faced with pressure from regulators to raise capital or find a buyer, as first reported by The Globe and Mail last week. An expansion plan that began in 2017 ran into difficulties as new regulatory measures designed to cool hot housing markets tempered activity and ramped up competition in the sector.

“This transaction creates significant and immediate value for Street Capital shareholders, will meaningfully improve our financial strength during this formative stage as a Schedule I bank, and positions the business for sustainable growth over the long term,” said Duncan Hannay, chief executive officer of Street Capital, in a statement.

RFA Capital is a commercial real estate investment firm which invests in office, retail, industrial and multi-family apartment properties in major cities. Co-founded by former Olympic water polo player Alan Pyle, and based in Toronto, the company has invested over $15-billlion in commercial real estate since its founding in 1996.

RFA typically invests in deals alongside third-party investors, and also owns a 15-per-cent stake in Nexus REIT, an investment trust that owns industrial, office and retail properties in Canada. Since 2001, the company has also provided commercial mortgage-based securities (CMBS) debt financing for over 30 commercial real estate transactions

By selling to RFA, Street Capital expects to gain access to "up to $5-billion" in new mortgage funding. If the deal closes, RFA has pledged to boost Street Capital's equity capital by at least $50-million, with "significant follow-on capital available" to help Street Capital add to its balance sheet.

"In addition to the infusion of capital into [Street Capital], we are committing to a number of new capabilities that will strengthen the business, reduce risk and enable the management team to overcome current barriers to sustained financial performance and growth," said Ben Rodney, managing partner at RFA, in a news release.

The two companies expect to close the deal by the end of the year, through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. But it still requires approval from two thirds of Street Capital shareholders, including a majority of the votes cast by shareholders excluding three senior officers who would benefit financially from the deal. Street Capital directors and senior officers own about 14 per cent of its shares, and will vote in favour of the acquisition.

The Superior Court of Ontario and regulators including the Minister of Finance must also approve the agreement.

"In our view, the offer price appears fair," said Jaeme Gloyn, an analyst at National Bank Financial Inc., in a research note. "We see a competing bid as unlikely."

BMO, Goodmans LLP and Torys LLP advised Street Capital, while RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP advised RFA Capital.

With files from Janet McFarland

