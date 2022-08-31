The union representing almost 1,500 Loomis Express workers says it has reached a tentative agreement with the company, avoiding a strike that was set to begin Wednesday.

Details of the tentative settlement were not immediately available.

Unifor says the deal covers hourly drivers, owner-operators, call centre staff, clerical, and warehouse workers at Loomis Express locations in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The union says ratification votes will be scheduled in the coming days.

The members of Unifor Locals 114, 4050, 755, 4457 and 4005, have been working without a contract since March 31.

Loomis Express is owned by TFI International Inc TFII-T.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.