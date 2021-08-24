Striking De Havilland workers rally to get Dash 8 turboprops made in GTA

Open this photo in gallery Unifor National President Jerry Dias speaks during a news conference in Toronto, on Oct. 15, 2020. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Striking De Havilland employees rallied outside the aircraft manufacturer’s Downsview facility today in a bid to pressure the company into ending an ongoing labour dispute.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias said at the north Toronto rally that he and the 700 workers represented by Unifor Local 673 and 112 are determined to get the company back to the bargaining table and closer to an agreement that is fair to staff.

The workers have been on strike since July 27 over the future location of the De Havilland Dash 8 turboprop program.

De Havilland told workers earlier this year that it would no longer produce new Q400 aircraft at the Downsview facility beyond currently confirmed orders, and said two years ago that work will end at the site once lease agreements for the land expire.

The union has since been pushing De Havilland to commit to making the Dash 8 somewhere in the Greater Toronto Area when production resumes.

The workers decided to strike last month after Unifor said the company refused to negotiate any scope clauses that would limit production to somewhere in the GTA.

