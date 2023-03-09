Adam Belsher CEO of startup Magnet Forensics, which specializes in data recovery software in Waterloo, On Thursday September 26, 2013.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Magnet Forensics Inc.’s largest outside shareholder is using the company’s stronger-than-anticipated fourth quarter results to further its case the company’s proposed takeover by private equity giant Thoma Bravo undervalues the company and should be voted down.

Silicon Valley hedge fund Nellore Capital Management said in a release that without the proposed deal “Magnet would actually be trading much higher than the current deal price” on the strength of its fourth quarter results, published Thursday and reiterated its earlier call for fellow shareholders to reject the takeover offer.

The Waterloo, Ont. cybercrime investigation software maker said it generated $31-million in revenue in the fourth quarter, up 45 per cent over the same period a year earlier, and adjusted operating earnings of $9.5-million, more than 100 per cent higher year-over-year.

The two key numbers are more than analysts had forecast ($29-million in revenue and $6-million of operating earnings) but also higher than the company’s prior guidance. Magnet has consistently beaten projections since going public in spring 2021. “It’s clear that the business continues to perform very well,” BMO Capital Markets Thanos Moschopoulos said in an email.

The financial report comes two weeks before Magnet shareholders are to vote on a proposed $1.8-billion takeover. Thoma has agreed to pay $44.25 per share to subordinate voting stockholders and $39 a share for the three multiple voting share owners: CEO Adam Belsher, chief technology officer Jad Saliba and chairman Jim Balsillie. The trio are rolling over 55 per cent of their stock into the privatized entity, which Thoma plans to merge with portfolio company, Grayshift LLC, to create a cybercrime investigation software category killer. The deal requires majority voting support from each shareholder class to proceed.

Nellore, Magnet’s largest subordinate shareholder, is trying to marshal support for its efforts to vote down the deal. Nellore, which controls 10.6 per cent of the company’s 12.3-million subordinate shares, says the offer to that class of shares is too low and that it would prefer either a higher price or that Thoma roll Grayshift into Magnet in exchange for stock in a still-public company. It also alleges the trio of multiple voting shareolders are getting a better deal because their stake in the combined Magnet-Grayshift will be worth far more in the years to come. Four other shareholders who collectively own more than 625,000 shares recently told The Globe and Mail they also don’t support the deal. The Globe is withholding the identities of the four because they are describing matters that are confidential to their firms.

The deal, which has been endorsed by independent proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones Proxy Services, is an “excellent” outcome for shareholders and came with a rollover requirement that is tpical in private equity deals, Magnet spokesman Neil Desai said this week. The company’s independent directors who handled the sale process have said they negotiated the price up by 30 per cent from Thoma’s initial bid in what they called a “robust” process.

In its release Thursday Nellore noted Magnet had posted the highest operating profit margins since going public, strong free cash flow, expanding gross margins and accelerating revenue growth, and was higher than its forecast for the quarter provided to Thoma as well as investment banks CIBC and Morgan Stanley, which assessed the fairness of the deal price.

The company said it would not hold a conference call with analysts or provide projections given the pending takeover. Mr. Belsher said in a statement the company’s strong growth was the “result of the strategic investments we’ve made in R&D and sales and marketing while maintaining focus on our mission to help our customers seek justice in a digitally connected world.”