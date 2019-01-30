Struggling U.K. auto industry could face further damage from Brexit

Open this photo in gallery A worker looks inside a vehicle destined for China at the Jaguar Land Rover facility in Solihull, Britain, on Jan. 30, 2017. Darren Staples/Reuters

The turmoil surrounding Brexit is taking a toll on the United Kingdom’s auto industry, as sales and production plunge and fears grow that one of the country’s most important sectors is facing a grim future.

Total car production fell 9.1 per cent to 1.5 million units last year after dropping by 3.7 per cent in 2017, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. Meanwhile, car sales were down 6.8 per cent in 2018, the biggest drop in a decade, and investment in the auto sector fell by 47 per cent. The outlook for 2019 is even worse with more declines in sales and production expected.

“The figures suggest this industry is going in the wrong direction,” said Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive. Mr. Hawes added that while the industry has been affected by a slowdown in China and new emission-control regulations in Europe, Brexit is the biggest challenge.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been scrambling to salvage her Brexit deal with the European Union, but she’s had little success so far and Britain is slated to leave the EU on March 29. “What we need most urgently is a deal,” Mr. Hawes said. “To leave [the EU] without a deal would be, quite frankly, catastrophic for the industry.”

The auto industry is one of the largest employers in Britain, employing around 856,000 workers. That includes 186,000 people at more than 30 manufacturing plants. The industry is also among the most vulnerable to a hard Brexit, where Britain leaves the EU without any agreement covering border controls, banking and a host of other services.

Just more than half of all the cars made in Britain head to Europe, and British automakers rely on European suppliers for the vast majority of their components. The SMMT has estimated more than 1,100 trucks carrying parts pass through the Port of Dover every day and head to plants across the country. Several companies, including BMW AG and Honda Motor Co. Ltd., have announced plans to close their British operations for up to three weeks in April to assess the impact of Brexit while others have started stockpiling supplies.

Mr. Hawes said Brexit uncertainty has already dampened demand for cars in Britain. The number of cars produced for the domestic market fell 16.3 per cent last year according to the SMMT and sales have fallen by nearly 15 per cent since 2016 when British buyers bought a record 2.7 million cars.

Investment, too, has taken a beating. Total investment in the sector was £588-million ($1.01-billion) in 2018. That compared with £1.1-billion in 2017 and £2.5-billion on average over the past five years. The sharp drop “shows that investors are pausing and waiting to see what the long-term relationship will be between the U.K. and the EU,” he said.

Brexit isn’t the only problem facing the industry. Slow sales in China have led Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC to slash 4,500 jobs recently, around 10 per cent of its British work force. And Ford Motor Co. plans to reorganize its money-losing European operations, which could result in thousands of job losses in Britain.

But Brexit remains the biggest concern and several auto-industry executives have warned about the dire consequences of a hard Brexit. They say British plants could become uncompetitive and companies will move production elsewhere.

France’s PSA Group, which owns Vauxhall, has already indicated it’s considering closing its plant outside Liverpool. The company is “extremely disappointed the threat of a hard Brexit has not been removed,” Vauxhall’s U.K. managing director Stephen Norman said recently.

“We’ll still sell cars,” Mr. Hawes said. “Whether we still make them is what matters in terms of the most immediate effect.” He added that while the EU is the biggest market for British cars, another 15 per cent of exports go to countries that have trade deals with the EU. That means roughly two-thirds of British production is reliant on the EU in one way or another. “And those preferential trade arrangements will be lost if we exit Europe without a deal,” he said.

Brexit backers say leaving the EU will open new trade opportunities and they criticize the SMMT and other business groups for engaging in what they call “project fear.” Mr. Hawes bristled at the criticism.

“Look at the figures [released on Wednesday]. That’s project reality,” he said. “Brexit and a hard Brexit in particular, will pose serious challenges to the future competitiveness of this industry. Those are facts.”