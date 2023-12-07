The Decibel host Menaka Raman-Wilms chatted with The Globe’s personal finance columnist Rob Carrick about how young people can navigate today’s financial world. Is this the time to save? Is housing going to become more affordable? How do you start building an emergency fund – and how much should be in it? Carrick answers these most pressing questions to help you get a better handle on your money.

This interview is from a Globe Campus virtual event on Nov. 22 and has been edited and condensed.

Think long-term and figure out your goals

Menaka Raman-Wilms: Today’s financial world can feel overwhelming at times, right? There’s high inflation, high interest rates, and a high cost of living. The risk of recession is looming. What would you say to someone in their early 20s who’s worried about how they’ll navigate it all? What should they be focused on?

Rob Carrick: One thing I’d like to point out is that everything that we’re seeing now has been seen before – and Canadians and people around the world have made it through the other side. These are all natural cycles in the economy. We haven’t seen inflation this high in a long time, but here it is. High interest rates, we’ve had them before. And we will get through this, and it will be okay.

I think what you’ll want to focus on is what’s important to you, what your goals are and how you will accomplish those. Don’t worry so much about what the economists are telling you and what the forecasts are saying. Because you can really get off your game by reacting to everything that’s happening in the day-to-day economic news flow. So, figure out what you want to do: What are your investment goals, your savings goals, your debt reduction goals, your educational goals, your career goals? And work towards that. Worry less about what’s happening in the broader world.

That’s good advice: stay focused. Part of that is also about figuring out what you want to save for, right? And what to put your money towards?

That decision has never been harder because a lot of young people want to buy houses. And if you want to own a house, that’s got to be top of mind as you build your career and you start ramping up your income.

How to reduce debt as interest rates are set to remain high for the foreseeable future

Debt reduction, that’s another big one. Retirement, I know that’s on the mind of a lot of young people. I’m surprised how much it’s on their minds and they’re right to think about it. But I think you need to prioritize. If homeownership is very big for you, you need to start thinking about that being your number one financial goal after you’ve got any student loans paid off.

The state of housing in 2024

Let’s talk about housing, which is something a lot of young people are thinking about. Where are we headed on housing as a country? Generally, is housing going to get more affordable for young buyers in the next few years?

This is going to be one of the biggest financial questions of 2024: what happens to the housing market? Probably half the real estate investment community is thinking, of course, it’s going to bounce back. Interest rates will go down, we’ve got lots of immigration, there’s huge amounts of demand, a lot of people are going to jump back in again, and the market is going to stabilize and move higher. So that’s one school of thought.

The other school of thought is that the economy is worsening and that we’re going into a recession. If not, then a very slow economy. The unemployment rate is rising, there are more and more layoffs. And when you combine that with the fact that interest rates – even if they come down – are still going to be comparatively high. And prices around the country have come down, they are still way higher than before the pandemic. Mix all that together and you get a market that could be stagnant or falling. And if that happens, if we get declining interest rates and prices coming down, then that will directly and quickly improve affordability. I tend to think we’re going to probably see some improvements in affordability next year.

When will we know how this shakes out? In the next six months? The next year?

I think in the next six months. We’re going to see very quickly in 2024 how things are going. It just seems like everything’s slowing down. We had this binge of spending, and have had high demand for things in 2021 and 2022. It started to taper off last year. I think that we’re retrenching on everything, even going to restaurants and going to concerts. My prediction is that that’s all going to cut back.

How the government could help with housing costs

Let’s talk about some things that could be part of the solution. The government knows that people are struggling to pay for housing. What are they doing on that front?

Well, they’re doing a couple things. One, they’re trying to very gradually, and not as forcefully as some might want, curb this idea that housing is an investment. They’re trying to turn housing into less of an investment phenomenon and more of a traditional living phenomenon. So they’re trying to reduce the rewards of investing in real estate. Something they could do that I think would really curb prices is to tinker with the fact that you don’t pay tax when you sell a principal residence. If they were to somehow amend that, perhaps reduce that tax benefit a little bit, I think all of a sudden the housing market would cool down.

Another thing they’re doing is trying to get more houses built. People overestimate how important supply is. I think demand is way overheated and that’s part of the reason why housing is so expensive. But we do need more houses, there’s no question about it, and the government is doing its best to get more houses built. They’re providing federal government land and taking the GST off of new home construction. These are measures that are encouraging the construction of homes. The government also created the First Home Savings Account, which is a good way for young people to save for houses.

The rental problem

What about those of us who are renting? Is there any hope for renters who are really financially stressed?

Renters are the biggest conundrum in personal finance today. How to help the renter? There’s no masterstroke. I can tell people who want to buy houses, stay patient, build a down payment, work on their career, make more money, and save, save, save.

But what about renters? There’s a shortage of housing. There’s a lot of landlords who are up to their necks in debt, and the only way they can make their mortgages is to raise your rent. It’s a bad situation. The one piece of hope I can offer is that if we remember back to the pandemic, a lot of people were moving out of their rentals and demand for rentals cratered. Landlords were going “wow, I really need to do something to keep my tenants” and they lowered rent.

And if a recession happens, and all of a sudden the rental demand slackens off, landlords are going to have to do something to keep people in their units. That’s going to change things. But we’ve got rental inflation that is out of sight. We need more regular rental buildings built like the apartment buildings that were built in the 1960s and 1970s. The government’s trying to get more purpose built rental built and a recession might help. But right now, renters are in a tough squeeze. I think it’s a worse problem than expensive houses.

What if you are renting and you eventually do want to buy? How do you know when to make that transition? How do you balance putting money away for the downpayment versus paying your rent?

If you want to own a house and you’re thinking I am not getting any traction saving because my rent is so high, I’m going to offer up two options. And they’re not great options. But they do work. First, get some roommates. Move somewhere with roommates and halve or quarter your rental costs. Two, if it works for you and your family, move back home. Even if you pay your parents some token rent, you’ll be saving a lot of money. I would never have proposed those sorts of measures, even a few years ago, but we have to be realistic now with the way rents are.

The only meaningful ways to cut your rent are roommates, moving back home or moving further away. But for young people, living the kind of lifestyles they want to live, I don’t think a long commute every day is in the cards. So that leaves roommates and moving back home.

Building (even a tiny) emergency fund

Let’s talk about saving. Say you can start to put some money away, what is the first thing that young people should be saving for? Obviously, it differs from person to person, but is there something that should be top of mind?

I think you need an emergency fund. Now I say emergency fund, and it’s kind of a term that people go “Oh, yeah, fine, thanks.” And they forget about it. But I think one thing we’ve learned in the past few years is that emergencies do happen. Not just in your life, but in the economy. And when they do, it’s great to have a couple thousand dollars parked in a high interest savings account that you can use.

Interest rates are high and we often talk about how that’s such a burden on borrowers. But for savers, it’s outstanding. You’re getting the best rates in decades. There are alternative banks out there offering four per cent on your savings. That’s risk free four per cent. There are savings products for investors that will get you up closer to five per cent.

Explainer: How much money should be in my emergency fund?

So I would say first, think about having an emergency fund, like $1,000 to $3,000, or as much as you can put away. Think in terms of one or two month’s rent plus groceries. And from there, it’s thinking: Do I need to start building up my house downpayment? Do I want to do retraining? Do I want to take a sabbatical year? Do I want to get a master’s degree? Do I have other goals that haven’t been specified?

I find younger people are more wired into near term goals than older generations. The emergency fund is for the here and now. Then you think about your near term goals, maybe travel, education, housing, and of course, retirement. But you can’t do everything. And I think if you had to push off retirement a little bit, you could do that.

What is something you wish you knew about finances when you were in your late teens and early 20s?

I wished I had started investing at a bit of a younger age. One thing I’m really grateful for is that I avoided debt. I wasn’t a great saver. And I wasn’t a great investor at a young age. So it took me a little while to hit my stride with that. I mean, I became a personal finance columnist in my 30s. And prior to that, I was no virtuoso at this sort of thing. I had to learn on the fly. And anyway, maybe that gives my column some relevance to you because I had to discover it. And I’m going to help you do the same thing.