 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Subprime lender Propel Holdings files to launch $60-million IPO

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Subprime lender Propel Holdings Inc. has filed documents to launch a $60-million initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2011, Propel provides personal loans to U.S. customers in nearly 30 states. The Toronto-based company has originated more than US$500-million in loans through MoneyKey and CreditFresh, its public-facing brands. Its loans typically range from US$200 to US$3,500, serving clients with low credit scores, limited credit histories or volatile incomes, at higher interest rates than mainstream lenders.

Shares are expected to be priced between $9.25 and $9.75, according to a company prospectus. The company could raise $69-million in gross proceeds if an over-allotment option is exercised in full. Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Scotia Capital Inc. are the lead underwriters on the IPO.

Story continues below advertisement

The company plans to use the proceeds to launch in additional states, fund acquisitions, and expand its suite of financial products, including a program that graduates existing clients to loans with lower interest rates when they show a strong repayment history.

Propel has seen consistent growth in its revenue and profits. In 2020, it recorded US$7.3-million in net income on US$73-million in revenue, up from US$2-million in profit on US$68-million in revenue in 2019.

Waterloo software star D2L set to go public next month, joining rush of Canadian tech companies to list on TSX: sources

Vancouver’s Copperleaf Technologies sets $11 to $13 price range for IPO on TSX

The company is partnered with two regional banks in the U.S. and a non-bank financial institution. The prospectus said it receives 20,000 unique applications each day, some of which are processed in 10 seconds. Propel credits its underwriting algorithm, which “look[s] beyond traditional credit scores” to determine risk, with bringing its missed-payment rate down to 4.6 per cent as of June 30. The rate has decreased steadily since 2015.

If Propel raises $60-million, chief executive officer Clive Kinross and board chair Michael Stein will each own 19.1 per cent of the company’s shares. Mr. Kinross, who co-founded Propel, was president of Openlane, an online marketplace for used vehicles. He co-founded Openlane in 2000 with Mr. Stein, who in 1996 founded CAPREIT, a real estate investment trust that owns apartments across Canada.

After a roaring start to the year, Canada’s IPO market has calmed considerably in the past two months. While deal flow typically has a summer slowdown, recent stock market volatility has added uncertainty for investors, and already there are signs that it will be a struggle to sell some deals.

In mid-September, Canadian beauty products and cosmetics maker Knowlton Development Corporation Inc., also known as kdc/one, launched an US$800-million initial public offering with plans to be dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, but pulled the deal a week later. The IPO had been in the works for months, but the company said it will remain private. Its backers include the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

With a report from Tim Kiladze

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies