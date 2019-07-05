 Skip to main content

Summer student employment unusually strong: data

Summer student employment unusually strong: data

Matt Lundy
Canada’s summer job market for students has rarely been so good, new data suggest.

Statistics Canada on Friday released its Labour Force Survey, which included figures on summer employment for students. Specifically, Statscan compiled data on those aged 15 to 24 who attended school full-time in March and intend to return to full-time education in the fall.

Nearly 70 per cent of students between 20 and 24 were employed in June, up sharply from 65.8 per cent a year ago, marking the highest reading for that month since 2004.

Moreover, the group’s jobless rate was 8 per cent in June, the lowest unemployment rate in that month since data became available in 1977.

The data suggest Canada’s tight labour market is creating opportunities for younger workers as they look to build their résumés before heading into the labour force on a more permanent basis. The national unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in June, up slightly from May, but remains at historically low levels, and hiring has been strong in 2019.

There’s also increasing evidence that companies are struggling to find workers. In the first quarter, Canada had more than 500,000 job vacancies, up 9.6 per cent from a year earlier. Quebec and Ontario saw the largest increases, respectively.

The results were not uniformly good for students, however. Among those between 17 and 19, the jobless rate was 14.1 per cent in June, or nearly two percentage points higher than a year ago. Upcoming reports should indicate whether this group’s job prospects brighten.

