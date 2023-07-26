Sun Life Financial Ltd. is expanding its digital footprint with an all-cash offer to purchase a majority stake in telemedicine company Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. for $277-million.

Canada’s second-largest insurer announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with Montreal-based Dialogue to indirectly acquire most of the outstanding common shares of the telemedicine company it does not currently own for $5.15 per share, or $277-million.

The deal is well below the $12 per share price when Dialogue debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in March, 2021, but is 43 per cent higher than its $3.60 closing price on Tuesday.

Sun Life currently owns about 23 per cent of Dialogue’s common shares.

Dialogue’s chief executive Cherif Habib said in an interview he is not disappointed with the price of transaction, as it reflects today’s “difficult capital market conditions” and not the “execution of the company’s growth plans.”

“We could have continued independently but I think for our shareholders, the board determined that this was the best outcome,” Mr. Habib said. “Beyond the share price, today’s announcement it’s about having a very long term partner shareholder that can support us beyond the quarter-by-quarter noise. The price is not about cost cutting in any way. It’s quite to the contrary, we’re going to be investing a lot into growing the business.”

Following the close of the transaction, which is expected later this year after shareholder and court approval, members of Dialogue’s executive management team will retain 3 per cent ownership and Sun Life will own the remaining 97 per cent. The deal gives Dialogue a total equity value of $365-million on a fully diluted basis.

Sun Life’s growth in digital health care follows a surge in demand from Canadians looking to talk to doctors online rather than in person following the restrictions many faced during the COVID-19 lockdowns over the last several years.

Dialogue provides “doctor-on-demand” services that can answer health questions using chatbots or allow patients to speak online with medical professionals, primarily as extra features in employer health care plans. Founded in 2016, the online company has seen a spike in users with nearly 2.8 million members across 50,000 organizations now having direct access to its service, up from 400,000 before the pandemic hit in early 2020.

“Together we will empower Canadians with access to the care they need from the convenience of their home,” said Jacques Goulet, president of Sun Life Canada. “We have seen the positive impact Dialogue has had on the lives of Canadians, as well as the role it plays in our broader health ecosystem. Using Dialogue’s platform for appropriate health concerns can help reduce the strain on our healthcare system.”

Dialogue will maintain its head office in Montreal, along with its more than 1,000 employees. It will operate as a standalone entity of Sun Life Canada.

The transaction builds on Sun Life’s existing partnership and prior investments in Dialogue.

Since 2016, Dialogue has raised more than $100-million in a handful of investment rounds. In addition to Sun Life, investors also included Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Power Financial’s Portag3 Ventures, White Star Capital, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures, First Ascent Ventures and Walter Ventures.

In March, 2021, the telemedicine provider raised another $100-million when it went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, selling more than 8.3 million shares at $12 each.

Sun Life rolled out Dialogue’s services to its group benefits clients in March, 2020, under the name Lumino Health Virtual Care and took an initial minority ownership stake in the company. In an additional financing round, the company increased its ownership to 23 per cent.

More recently, Dialogue announced it had reached an agreement with Sun Life U.S. to offer its platform and services to some of Sun Life’s U.S. clients, marking Dialogue’s entry to the U.S. market.

Dialogue chief executive Cherif Habib said in a statement that Sun Life’s backing will give Dialogue the “resources and flexibility” to continue to deliver its services by leveraging the strengths of both organizations.

“We look forward to introducing more innovative digital solutions to empower people on their health journey,” Mr. Habib added.

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Sun Life for this Transaction and Torys LLP served as legal counsel to Sun Life.