Sun Life doubles U.S. group benefits business with US$2.48-billion purchase of DentaQuest

Clare O'HaraWealth Management Reporter
Sun Life Financial Inc. is doubling its U.S. group benefits business with the purchase of Boston-based DentaQuest for US$2.48-billion.

The Toronto-based insurer announced on Sunday it will purchase DentaQuest, one of the largest providers of Medicaid dental benefits in the U.S., employing about 2,400 workers in 36 states and servicing more than 33 million members.

The deal, which is expected to close during the first half of 2022, will be financed using cash and debt - and will see DentaQuest’s minority shareholder, Centerbridge Partners LP, sell its stake.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to profits, the company said in a statement, adding approximately $0.17 to its underlying annual earnings per share.

Sunday’s announcement is in line with the insurer’s strategy to expand its U.S. group benefits plan business, which has completed a handful of acquisitions over the last six years including the purchase of stop-loss provider Pinnacle Care earlier this year and digital health care provider Maxwell Health in 2018.

“DentaQuest is a values-driven industry leader dedicated to improving oral health, with a focus on underserved populations and access to dental care,” Sun Life CEO Kevin Strain said in a statement.

When the deal closes, DentaQuest will more than double the size of Sun Life’s U.S. employee benefits business by revenues and will position it as a leader in providing government dental benefits, alongside Sun Life’s U.S. medical stop-loss business.

Dental benefits are the second-most popular benefit after health insurance in the U.S., Mr. Strain during an analyst call on Monday, and was on the insurer’s radar to add to its group benefits business.

DentaQuest will become part of the Sun Life U.S. business, which currently offers dental benefits through employers for their employee benefits plans. The leadership team will remain in place at DentaQuest and continue to operate the business, said Dan Fishbein, president of Sun Life U.S.

