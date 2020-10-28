Sun Life names new interim president of mutual-fund division

Sun Life Financial Inc.'s mutual-fund business is shaking up its leadership.
Oricia Smith, senior managing director at SLC Management, has been named interim president of Sun Life’s mutual-fund division, Sun Life Global Investments (SLGI). Ms. Smith, who was working at the insurer’s global institutional asset-management company, was appointed this week and also took on the role of senior vice-president of investment solutions at Sun Life Canada.
Ms. Smith, who first joined Sun Life in 2016, will replace Jordy Chilcott, president of SLGI until his departure earlier this week.
Sun Life spokeswoman Alessandra Nigro confirmed to The Globe and Mail that Mr. Chilcott left the company on Oct. 27, but did not provide details on the reason for his departure.
“We thank Jordy for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours,” Ms. Nigro said in an e-mail.
Mr. Chilcott joined Sun Life Global Investments in late 2017 as head of investment distribution until his appointment to president in 2019. He could not be reached for comment by The Globe.
Prior to joining Sun Life, Mr. Chilcott was president and CEO of Dynamic Funds, where he spent five years helping steer the Bank of Nova Scotia’s acquisition of the fund company in 2011. At the same time, Mr. Chilcott continued in his role as senior vice-president of Global Asset Management at Scotiabank, where he was responsible for overseeing multiple asset-management companies for both Dynamic and the bank across Canada, Mexico and Asia.
