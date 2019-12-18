Sun Life to acquire U.K.’s InfraRed Capital Partners

Sun Life Financial Inc. is set to purchase a majority stake in U.K.-based InfraRed Capital Partners, a global infrastructure and real estate investment manager.
The Toronto-based insurer will acquire an 80-per-cent interest in InfraRed for £300-million (US393-million). InfraRed’s owners will have an option to sell their remaining interest to Sun Life approximately four years from the closing, and Sun Life will have the option to call any remaining interest approximately five years from the closing.
As part of the transaction, Sun Life has committed to co-invest US$400-million to support the launch of new InfraRed investment products.
“We’re excited to acquire a majority position in InfraRed, which further broadens SLC Management’s alternative solutions to now include infrastructure equity,” Steve Peacher, president of SLC Management, said in a statement. “InfraRed is a leader in global infrastructure investing in both greenfield and brownfield projects, including renewable energy. These investments have historically provided the returns and horizon that institutional clients are seeking.”
Sun Life’s decision, which will expand its investment services for institutional investors such as pension plans, comes at a time when many of them are looking to reduce the number of relationships they hold with individual investment managers, preferring the convenience of dealing with one company.
The transaction is consistent with the insurer’s strategy of expanding its capabilities in alternative-asset management, a move that began in earnest with the formation of SLC Management in 2014. Last December, the insurer acquired a majority stake in real estate investment management firm Bentall GreenOak, expanding its investment capabilities in commercial properties.
At the time, Mr. Peacher told The Globe and Mail the company was looking to broaden its exposure within the private fixed-income and private credit markets, as well as acquiring an infrastructure equity manager.
InfraRed will join SLC Management. With 175 employees and approximately US$12-billion in assets under management, InfraRed advises institutional and pooled fund clients in offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Sydney, Seoul and Mexico City.
“I am delighted to announce this transaction with Sun Life and SLC Management which enables us to drive the growth of our business in the Americas, in particular the renewable energy market,” Werner von Guionneau, chief executive officer of InfraRed, said in a statement.
The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.
