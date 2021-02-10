Sun Life Financial beats expectations as fourth-quarter profits climbs to $744-million

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF-T beat expectations as it reported that fourth-quarter profits grew 3.5 per cent to $744 million, up from $719 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
The Toronto-based insurance provider says its profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, amounted to $1.27 per diluted share, which grew from a profit of $1.22 per diluted share.
On an adjusted basis, Sun Life Financial says it had a profit of $862 million, up 8.8 per cent from the $792 million from the same time a year earlier.
Sun Life had an adjusted profit of $1.47 per diluted share, compared with a profit of $1.34 per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.38 per share for the quarter, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
For the full-year, adjusted profits increased 5.1 per cent to $3.21 billion or $5.49 per diluted share. That was 10 cents per share above forecasts.
