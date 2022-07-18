Suncor Energy Inc. will explore a multibillion-dollar sale of its Petro-Canada gas-station network after appointing three new directors in a corporate shakeup triggered by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management Inc.

The changes at Canada’s largest oil sands producer follow the departure this month of chief executive officer Mark Little. Mr. Little resigned after a worker was killed in an accident at Suncor’s base plant in northern Alberta, the latest in a string of fatalities that Elliott had highlighted as a problem of corporate culture. Lapses in safety and unreliable operations are among reasons the company has lagged its peers, the activist asserted.

Under an agreement with Elliott, announced Monday, Suncor will proceed with a “strategic review” of its retail network “with the goal of unlocking shareholder value.” One of the options is the sale of the business, known for its maple-leaf banner. One investment dealer, National Bank Financial, has estimated the unit’s value at $5-billion to $8-billion, depending on market conditions.

Other oil companies, including Imperial Oil Ltd., Chevron Corp. and Cenovus Energy Inc., have all divested their gas stations, selling them to such retailers as Parkland Corp., Alimentation Couche Tarde and 7-Eleven. When asked previously about Petro-Canada, Mr. Little had ruled out a sale, saying the nationwide business – a one-time Crown corporation – was part and parcel of the continent’s best refining and marketing operations.

Elliott, which has a 3.4 per cent stake in the company, pegged a potential sales price for Petro-Canada at $4.7-billion to $9-billion when it launched its campaign to force change at Suncor in April.

Suncor shares jumped 3 per cent to $40.53 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, and are up 28 per cent since the start of the year. Prior to Elliott’s public advance, Suncor‘s shares had under-performed compared to rivals, such as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus and Imperial, over the previous two years.

In their initial letter to Suncor’s board of directors, Elliott partner John Pike and portfolio manager Mike Tomkins criticized the company’s record of missed production targets, high costs, employee fatalities and safety concerns stemming from what they said was “a slow-moving, overly bureaucratic corporate culture.” Elliott pushed for five new independent directors.

On Monday, Suncor said it had appointed Canadian oil patch veterans Jackie Sheppard and Chris Seasons, as well as former BHP Billiton executive Ian Ashby, to its board. Ms. Sheppard is best known for her years as executive vice-president, corporate and legal affairs with Talisman Energy Inc. Mr. Seasons is a partner at private equity firm ARC Financial Corp. and is the former president of Devon Canada.

Ms. Sheppard and Mr. Seasons, along with fellow director Russ Girling, will oversee the review of the Petro-Canada business and join the board committee in charge of searching for a new CEO. Two of the company’s existing directors will retire at the end of the year.

Elliott said in a statement that the agreement with Suncor gives it the right to nominate another director if the company fails to meet “certain performance criteria relative to peers” by the end of this year.

National Bank analyst Travis Wood said he agrees with Elliott that Suncor is in need of change at the corporate level, but does not believe that the route to improved value is a sale of Petro-Canada. “Instead, we only see Suncor’s once-premium multiple reemerging after at least one year of superb oil sands execution, all else equal,” Mr. Wood wrote in a research note.

