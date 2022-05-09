The Suncor Energy logo is seen at their head office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 17, 2019.CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Suncor Energy Inc. reported the highest quarterly dividend in the company’s history on Monday, a much-needed salve as it faces demands for significant, structural change from a powerful activist investor.

Suncor’s fortunes come amid a windfall on books across the energy sector this earnings season, buoyed largely by a surge in oil and gas prices due to global supply fears caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine. In the last two weeks, for example, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. announced it had doubled its quarterly net profit and Cenovus Energy reported a more than seven-fold jump.

In a statement Monday evening, the company attributed the boost to a combination of high commodity prices and operational improvements, including the $3.4-billion it brought in from its oil sands operations. That’s despite the fact its total upstream production was down about 20,000 barrels per day compared with the first quarter of 2021.

Suncor said it is exploring the sale of its entire UK portfolio based on interest from buyers, and reiterated its plans to divest its wind and solar assets to “focus on areas of energy expansion that are more complementary to its base business, with an emphasis on hydrogen, renewable fuels and an ongoing participation in low-carbon power.” It expects to close the sale of its wind and solar farms within the next 12 months.

Suncor’s net earnings were $2.9-billion in Q1 (compared to $821 million in the prior year quarter) and the company reduced its net debt by $728-million.

The oil company’s fortunes will nevertheless come under the microscope Tuesday, as executives field questions from analysts during its quarterly earnings call and, a few hours later, from shareholders at the annual general meeting.

And the elephant in the room will be activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management LP, a Florida-based group pushing for a shakeup of Suncor and one of the company’s largest shareholders, with a 3.4-per-cent stake.

Those answering queries will include president and chief executive officer Mark Little, whom Elliott doesn’t believe should remain as CEO, sources have told The Globe and Mail.

In a letter to Suncor directors on April 28, Elliott said its proposals would add $30-billion to the energy company’s market capitalization, “a potential increase of 50 per cent or more from today.”

In response, Suncor said in a press release at the time that the company “appreciates the views of its shareholders and will take the time to carefully assess the recommendations and materials provided.”

Elliott declined to comment on its next moves when reached for comment Monday, nor had it updated a website called “Restore Suncor” that makes the case for its public push for change.

The fund has made no bones about the fact it wants to oust several directors at the major oil sands producer, elect five of its own choosing, and explore a sale of Suncor’s Petro-Canada gas station chain - one of Canada’s largest networks of gas stations, which Elliott has said represents $5-billion in “trapped value.”

The fund also wants an executive leadership review, an overhaul of Suncor’s operational and safety culture, and enhanced capital returns.

In its April letter, Elliott said that missed production goals, high costs and a number of employee fatalities and other safety incidents “all find their roots in a slow-moving, overly bureaucratic corporate culture that appears to have lost the dynamism that not long ago made Suncor the most valuable energy company in Canada.”

Suncor shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange surged 12 per cent when Elliott went public with its demands of the oil sands company.

Although they had dropped slightly Monday amid a general market slide, they were still up more than 60 per cent year-on-year when markets closed.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.