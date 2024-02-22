Open this photo in gallery: TC Energy president and CEO Russ Girling addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, April 27, 2018.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Former TC Energy Corp. Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling is taking on the role of chairman at Suncor Energy Inc. , the oil sands producer said as it reported quarterly results that beat analysts’ expectations following a year of disruption.

Mr. Girling is replacing Mike Wilson, who has been chair of Calgary-based Suncor since 2017. Mr. Wilson will not stand for re-election to the board at the company’s annual meeting this spring. Another director, Dennis Houston, is also stepping down from the board.

Mr. Girling, 62, led TC, previously called TransCanada, for 10 years until he retired in 2020. The period was tumultuous as the company tried and ultimately failed to win approval for the Keystone XL project. At the same time, Mr. Girling presided over a major expansion. The largest deal was the US$10.2-billion takeover of Columbia Pipeline Group in 2016, which bolstered the company’s presence in the United States.

He is also chairman of Nutrien Ltd., which like Suncor has undergone high-profile executive changes, including at the CEO level. He joined Suncor’s board in 2021.

Suncor CEO Rich Kruger said in a statement he looked forward to “leveraging his extensive industry experience and leadership expertise.”

Mr. Kruger, the former head of Imperial Oil Ltd., signed on as Suncor’s chief last April, pledging to improve the company’s safety record, operating performance and financial results following a string of workplace fatalities and outages at production facilities.

Activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management LP. had launched a campaign to highlight Suncor’s underperformance versus its peers the year before, which culminated in former CEO Mark Little stepping down.

In a conference call on Thursday, Mr. Kruger said Suncor is generating improving results despite months of “disruptive and potentially distracting” moves at the company, which included executive changes, sizeable job cuts, as well as large asset acquisitions and sales.

During 2023, the company eliminated 1,500 positions. It bought out its partners in the Fort Hills oil sands project in northern Alberta for $2.2-billion, and sold off $1.8-billion of assets, including North Sea offshore holdings and its wind and solar business.

The company’s financial momentum is expected to extend into 2024, with a focus on safety, production, costs and profitability, he said.

Fourth-quarter net earnings rose 3.7 per cent from the year before to $2.8 billion, or $2.18 a share. Adjusted funds from operations fell 3.6 per cent to $4-billion, or $3.12 a share. That result included a one-time tax benefit of $880-million.

Oil sands bitumen production averaged 866,200 barrels a day in the quarter, up 7 per cent from a year earlier.

The financial results beat market expectations on the strength of better-than-expected price realizations in the oil sands operations and performance in the company’s refining and marketing segment, TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof wrote in a note to clients.

He also highlighted the employee and contractor safety record, which was the best in the company’s history. “In our view, this is an important milestone in regaining investor confidence following a string of missteps pre-dating the current CEO,” Mr. Hulshof wrote.

He rates Suncor stock as a “hold”, but increased his one-year target price to $48. The shares were off 7 cents at $45.27 on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday. They have climbed 7 per cent so far this year.