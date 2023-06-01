Suncor Energy Inc. TSX-XU says it will cut 1,500 jobs by the end of the year in an effort to reduce costs and improve the company’s lagging financial performance.

Spokeswoman Sneh Seetal confirmed the cuts, saying they will be spread across the organization and will affect both employees and contractors.

Seetal says employees were informed of the cuts in a companywide e-mail from Suncor CEO Rich Kruger earlier this afternoon.

Suncor has been under pressure from shareholders – including activist investor Elliott Investment Management – to improve its financial and share price performance, which has lagged its peers.

Kruger, the former CEO of Imperial Oil Ltd., took the reins at Suncor earlier this spring and has been tasked with turning around the oil sands giant.

Suncor employs people across the country, in the U.S., and the U.K. Its corporate head office is located in Calgary.