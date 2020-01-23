 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Sunrise Records owner to buy U.S. retailer For Your Entertainment for US$10-million

David Friend
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Customers shopping at the Sunrise Record store at the Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke, Ont., on Feb 5 2019.

Fred Lum

Canadian retail chain Sunrise Records is branching out into the United States with the acquisition of For Your Entertainment, a music, film and pop culture outlet that operates across much of the country.

Sunrise president Doug Putman says the deal, valued at roughly US$10-million, comes with more than 200 locations that he plans to continue operating under the U.S. brand name.

For Your Entertainment, also called FYE, sells an array of vinyl records, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, toys and other items that cover a wide spectrum of popular franchises.

Putman says he wants to open at least 20 additional U.S. locations by the end of this year.

Sunrise Records has been expanding its entertainment business, which focuses on physical media and collectibles, on a global scale over the past several years.

The company acquired dozens of Canadian retail leases previously owned by HMV in 2017, quickly expanding its presence across the country. And last year, it looked beyond Canada’s borders by picking up ownership of the British HMV business, with its more than 100 locations across Britain, and relaunched its online retail operations.

